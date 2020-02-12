A driver of a stolen transit risked his life to escape from the police by crossing six lanes of high-speed highway traffic.

The van was stopped by the police after officials found it was illegally towed by another transit van on the M61.

But after he came to a stop, the driver of the white van that was being towed ran over six lanes.

The incident occurred near Junction 4 for Leigh and Atherton on Wednesday.

It is illegal to tow a vehicle on the highway if it has not broken on the highway.

The driver of the other van was arrested on suspicion of theft after the police found that the towed vehicle had used incorrect license plates and had recently been stolen.

Traffic police officers shared details of the incident on Twitter.

GMP Traffic wrote: “The traffic prevented a van from being towed on the M61 jct4, just so that the driver of the towed van could run over 6 living lanes !!

“The other van’s driver was arrested for theft after it was discovered that the towed van had recently been stolen on false signs.”

