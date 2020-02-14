MALAGA: When we think of orientalism – the much-studied and often mocked artistic genre by which colonial artists created fantasized images of the distant countries of the east – the odalisques of the French titans Eugène Delacroix and Jean-Léon Gérôme are slaves Markets and hamams usually come to mind.

However, an exhibition at the Carmen Thyssen Museum in Malaga illuminates how Spanish painters of the 19th century also expressed great interest in this region. It shows a variety of landscapes as well as combative and figurative compositions that are mainly inspired by North Africa.

“Fantasía Árabe” (Arabian Fantasy), which runs until March 1, is the first exhibition of this kind in the museum and shows more than 80 artistic oil paintings and intimate watercolors from his collection as well as loans. Visitors can also see some historical objects – daggers, drums, ceramics and old photographs – most of which come from the Maghreb. Some of these items were actually collected by the artists themselves and used as a source of inspiration for their artworks. The exhibition was co-curated by the museum’s long-time artistic director, Lourdes Moreno, and is divided into three areas: landscape landscapes, pictorial and imaginative pictures and portrait shots.

Although Spanish orientalists like Marià Fortuny, Josep Tapiró and Francisco Lameyer are generally less known than their French counterparts, Moreno believes that at that time they were still part of the “international mainstream” of the artists. She sees no significant stylistic differences in the way the French and Spaniards approach orientalist subjects; Both focused on representations of snake charmers and folklore and were equally fascinated by the elements of mystery, fantasy and exotic.

Historically, North Africa’s relationship with Spain differs from any other European country in that it has an influential presence in Moorish history, design and architecture due to its long-standing Arab rule in Andalusia. “Spain has had a special relationship with Arab issues, whether cultural or historical, over a period of 831 years,” Moreno told Arab News.

The works on display were created in a critical period between 1860 and 1900. “It was the most important time for oriental painters. This time was like the ripening phase in this type of painting, which was very rich and had different styles, such as romantic and academic. Delacroix, a romantic painter, started painting around 1832 and by 1900 this style of painting had a quality change, ”Moreno explained.

The Hispanic-Moroccan War of 1859-60, which led Morocco to seek peace after Spain declared victory in the Battle of Tetuán, was an important event that stimulated the imagination of these artists, she emphasized. Among them was the Catalan artist Marià Fortuny, who is considered a pioneer of Spanish oriental painting.

Fortuny, who was educated in Rome in academic painting, was given the unique opportunity – granted by the Provincial Council in Barcelona – to become an early 20’s martial artist: “Fortuny went to Morocco three times – in 1860, 1862 and 1871 – because you wanted him to take pictures of this historic war paints, ”said Moreno. “He was like a war journalist.”

Fortuny settled in Tetuan, a mountain town in northern Morocco. He was inspired by this landscape and created several sketches that finally manifested themselves in the form of a monumental painting “The Battle of Tetuan” (1862-4). Fortuny’s symbolic commission, a lively scene of galloping Moroccans and attacking Spaniards, expressed the idea that “the Spanish authorities were logically interested in conveying a heroic picture of the war effort of the Spanish troops,” said co-curator Francesc Quílez.

In addition to politics and war, beautiful portraits of Moorish men and women appear in this exhibition. In fact, the exhibition was created with a little-known dreamy portrait from the 1880s (entitled “Muchacha Mora”) by Francesc Masriera – who never visited North Africa – a Moorish girl adorned with oriental jewelry and clothing and looking away from there The observer markets the public.

Orientalism is still controversial – many see it as condescending and condescending – but its artworks are still in demand. Auction houses sell them to private collectors and museums at considerable prices. And Moreno believes that artists are often judged harshly.

“There are different theories about orientalism: sometimes it is true that the Western artists obviously used their own perspective, but they also wanted to show the European public the differences in the smells, colors and clothes of another fascinating culture,” she said. “It wasn’t always political: these artists felt like travelers and were personable and curious about this type of culture.”