The drama by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle explains: Photos

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Surprised the British public – and apparently several royal relatives – with the announcement on Wednesday, January 9, that they intended to step down from their duties as senior members of the royal family.

“After many months of thinking and internal discussions, we decided to launch a transition phase this year to develop a progressive new role within this institution,” said an Instagram statement released on Wednesday. “We intend to step down as senior members of the royal family to become financially independent and to continue to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. With your encouragement, especially in recent years, we feel ready to make this adjustment. “

They indicated that their new life – at least temporarily – will involve moving to North America after leaving son Archie in Canada under the care of Meghan’s friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny who is watching the family Christmas party. “We are now planning to balance our time between the UK and North America and continue to honor our commitment to the Queen, the Commonwealth and our patronage,” they added. “This geographical balance allows us to honor our son for the royal tradition he was born into, while at the same time giving our family the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charity.”

Harry and Meghan said they “look forward to sharing all the details of this exciting next step in due course” and “will continue to work with Her Majesty, the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties”.

However, the announcement threw out some of these “relevant parties” – including Harry’s older brother, Prince Williamand grandmother Queen Elizabeth the second – for a loop. Scroll down to learn more about the following drama.

