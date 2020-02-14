<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.azcentral.com/embed/video/4753685002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-smallarticleattophtml5&keywords=arizona-legislature%2Chatred%2Cfear%2Coverall-very-negative%2Claws%2Cbills-and-acts%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Cimmigration-sanctuary%2Cvoting%2Cprospects-az&simpleTarget=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&simpleExclusion=custom-facebook%2Ccustom-abbive%2Ccustom-quicken&pagetype=story&cst=news%2Fopinion&ssts=opinion%2Fop-ed%2Flaurieroberts&series=" name="snow-player/4753685002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/13/PPHX/7aa35880-7898-4f4c-aa87-01cf0f6deedc-f2de7b8b-63bb-4b6b-8caa-3792eaefcba0_thumbnail.png?width=540&height=304&fit=crop)"></noscript> CONCLUDE

The Senate Judiciary Committee considered concurrent Resolution 1007, which should enshrine Arizona’s ban on “protective cities” – guidelines that restrict how local law enforcement agencies can help federal immigration services.

Opinion: There is no need for Republican-led legislation in Arizona to pass SCR 1007 other than throwing red meat at voters in one election year.

Once again, Arizona law is working hard to fix a problem we don’t have.

This time they are protective cities.

Senator Sylvia Allen proposed in November to ask voters to pass a constitutional amendment that prohibits cities of protection here in the large state of Arizona.

It doesn’t matter that state law already prohibits protective cities here in the large state of Arizona.

Or that voters in one of the few bastions of the state of liberalism, Tucson, overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to become a city of protection in November – for the most part, because this is already against the law.

Why might we have to pass another law that forbids what is already illegal?

It is an election year and fear wins

Well, it’s an election year and nothing revives the republican base like a good old-fashioned fear festival. Governor Doug Ducey ejected the first red meat plate last month in his speech on the state of the state when he called for the sanctuary city ban to be put on the ballot.

Cue Allen, the sponsor of the bill, facing a tough re-election campaign, won a victory in 2018 with only 50.9% of the vote.

Allen, R-Snowflake, said on Thursday that their proposal should “stop the criminal element that is pouring into our country.”

“What happens when we build these protected areas and cities is that we protect these criminal elements that come to our country …” she said to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “Once we have these protective cities and districts in place, it provides protection for these criminal elements, and I am very concerned about it. That is why I agreed to do so.

“If we are not a nation of laws and respect our nation’s laws, we go into anarchy and you cannot live in a society of anarchy …”

She went with it for a while. It was a good stupid speech.

Protected cities are already prohibited

One that has never recognized that Arizona has blocked protection cities in the past 10 years, thanks to the constitutional portions of Senate Law 1070.

Already in Arizona, local, state, and state police are required by law to work together to enforce federal immigration laws.

DIAZ: Ducey may give Trump a sanctuary gain, but at what price?

The Arizona police have to ask about the immigration status of those who lawfully stop them if they have reason to suspect that the person is illegally in the country.

Already in Arizona, prisons have to release inmates who are released if the immigration and customs authorities “detain” them.

Leading Sen Martin Quezada, D-Glendale to ask the logical question:

“If this is already required by law, why do we need it additionally?”

Who doesn’t take the law seriously?

“OK, you’re done,” Senator Eddie Farnsworth told a speaker before breaking off the public statement on SCR 1007. (Photo: Thomas Hawthorne / The Republic)

“We need it,” replied Allen, “because we have to say this again and put it to the vote again, because there are some jurisdictions that don’t take this seriously.”

Senate Justice Chairman Eddie Farnsworth, R-Gilbert, interfered and said there was concern that the courts could allow one of the state’s 19 charter cities to ignore the law.

Like the liberal Tucson, for example, where almost 70% of voters simply rejected the ridiculous idea of ​​becoming a protective city?

Farnsworth interrupted the testimony after hearing from lobbyist Hugo Polanco, who represents Living United for Change in Arizona.

Polanco described how SB 1070 tore families apart across the state, including his own. (The uncle who lived with his family and helped raise him was illegal here.) He pleaded with the committee not to “return Arizona to the racism, division, and hatred of SB 1070” – and was immediately cut off.

“Nobody is racist up here,” said Farnsworth, warning Polanco to end “the vitriol.”

When Polanco asked the committee again “to reject this racist, divisive and hateful bill”, it was.

“OK, you’re done,” Farnsworth interrupted.

If the law exists, what is it about?

There were hammer blows, singing (“Let people speak”) and more hammer blows before the inevitable happened.

The demonstrators were thrown and the bill passed on a party line 4-3 vote.

Welcome back to the ugly era of SB 1070. Sure, illegal immigrants have left the state. This also applies to conventions, public trust in a significant part of the community that felt attacked, and a good part of our money to defend a law that was largely unconstitutional.

Apart from this prohibition of protection, which has been found to be constitutional and (I repeat) the law remains.

We want a repetition of this ugly time in our history – the demonstrators, the racism, the backlash – to be won … what exactly?

“It is not a criminal offense to expect citizens and cities and counties in this state to actually commit to the law,” Farnsworth said.

No, it does not exist.

However, SCR 1070 has something redundant. (Strange, isn’t it how the numbers match 1070, just rearranged?).

Why are we doing this?

Reach Roberts at [email protected]

Read or share this story: https://www.azcentral.com/story/opinion/op-ed/laurieroberts/2020/02/14/sanctuary-cities-arizona-legislature-illegal-immigration/4762794002/