The doors of the Indian embassy are always open to expats: Ambassador - News

advertisement

Kapoor noted that members of the community made remarkable contributions to the economy of the UAE and India.



The Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi provides 24-hour assistance to expats in need, a top envoy said.

advertisement

The Indian ambassador to the UAE, Pavan Kapoor, addressed workers, students, business people and community leaders: “You represent different layers of society here, but they are all equal to us. The embassy is an open place for all of you, for your We will do our best to do what we can to help you. “

On the occasion of the 71st Day of the Republic in India, Kapoor noted that members of the community made remarkable contributions to the economy of the UAE and India. The ambassador also underlined that the embassy officials were constantly doing their best to solve problems with expats.

Earlier in the day, Kapoor paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. He raised the Indian national flag and read the speech of the day of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

Later cultural programs were held in the auditorium of the embassy and expats were pleased to be part of another celebration of Republic Day in the UAE.

Dhiraj Sinha, who works in the industrial area of ​​Mussafah, said: “I have been coming here with my colleagues and friends for many years. This is the celebration of the world’s greatest democracy and achievements.”

Another expat, Raghavendra Krishnamoorthy, said that these occasions were a platform to promote the feeling of nationalism. “This is the day our constitution came into effect. We want every Indian to read and know the constitution. This will help build nations.”

Hotline services for expats:

Pravasi Bhartiya Sahayata Kendra: 80046342

Send SMS: 0558703725

Send an email: helpline@pbskuae.com

Send fax: 0097144307492

ashwani@khaleejtimes.com

Ashwani Kumar

advertisement