Fair or not, the Dixie Chicks ‘career continues to be synonymous with Natalie Maines’ 2003 statements against President George W. Bush and the subsequent backlash from country radio that slowed down Music City’s success story. Some former fans still have an attitude to silence and singing. Others respect the First Amendment rights of Maines and her bandmates, regardless of their own political beliefs.

At the 49th Annual Grammy Awards on February 11, 2007, the Recording Academy made clear its stance on the polarization trio. Dixie Chicks’ 2006 album, Taking the Long Way, and his debut single “Not Ready to Make Nice” won five trophies, including three cross-genre awards.

The Dixie Chicks took home the album of the year and the country album of the year for a long player who, despite controversy, was awarded double platinum in the first year. Until then there are Glen Campbell’s Until I come to Phoenix (1969) and the O brother, Where are you? Soundtrack (2002) were the only nationwide sounding releases to receive the album of the year. However, The Long Way was the fourth consecutive Dixie Chicks album to be named Country Album of the Year.

A defiant hymn, “Not ready to be beautiful”, won the record of the year, the song of the year and the best country performance by a duo or group with vocals. It was the first country song of the year since Willie Nelson’s “Always on My Mind” in 1983. What was more impressive was that it was the first record of the year to be won by a country act.

Although the Dixie Chicks were no stranger to the Grammy Awards after receiving eight awards in the past eight years, this five trophy award looked like a bold statement from the Academy. Months after the Country Music Association (CMA) denied the Dixie Chicks a single award that underpinned the idea of ​​blackballing in Music City, the group experienced an historic night that had been since the pop-accessible heyday of Roger Miller and Campbell of Country Fans was no longer witnessed.

“I think the creative community broadly sees what happened to the Dixie Chicks as unjust and unjust,” said Mike Dungan, then chairman of the CMA board of directors and president and CEO of Capitol Nashville, today chairman and UMG Nashville CEO – told the New York Times at the time.

On a grand scale, it’s not a shock when artists, albums, and songs that have been awarded the CMA are awarded the Grammy Award. A show celebrates the money makers and the contemporary image of country music. The others regularly praise Alison Krauss, Asleep at the Wheel and other critically acclaimed influencers on the edge of the mainstream. Despite their immense commercial success as a recording and tour act, the Chicks are a trio born in bluegrass that is responsible for introducing folk and country sounds born to the masses in Texas. In retrospect, they make more sense as Grammy’s favorite than as CMA Awards.

“(The Dixie Chicks) made a great album this year,” said Recording Academy President Neil Portnow at the time, “and their music and commentary was as popular with our membership as it was with the entire nation.”

Even if they match some kind of Grammy Awards winning form, the big night of the Dixie Chicks felt radical after three years of controversy and defiance. Grammy’s voters chose a great song and an outstanding album, but it’s hard to believe that their votes were statements against radio programmers and others who tried to permanently censor Maines and her bandmates.

“(The Recording Academy represents) the artist community that was very upset with what the radio was doing because it wasn’t very American,” music manager and academician Jeff Ayeroff told The Times in 2007. By then, Ayeroff admitted to vote for the Dixie Chicks in at least one category.

