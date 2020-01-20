The division of the local Marine Corps League honors the Navy of the Year

advertisement

Col. Phillip C. DeLong Marine Corps Division 1267 honors one of their Monday nights with the prestigious Marine of the Year award.

Members of Col. Phillip C. Delong Division No. 1267 of the Marine Corps League

The coveted award was presented at a ceremony at the Bacall Recreation Center in which a large majority of the department’s members attended. The group is known for sponsoring a variety of charitable activities and is the driving force behind the annual Toys for Tots campaign in The Villages.

The department, which was founded in 2007, has been named Navy of the Year every year since it was founded. Previous winners include:

2007: Jack Maiz

2008: Joe Olimpio

2009: Ralph Hoffman

2010: Fred Geier

2011: Daniel J. Smyczynski

2012: Charles Miner

2013: G. Lee Radford

2014: Dennis J. Faillo

2015: Donald R. Westlake

2016: John L. Davies

2017: Nathan Pratt

2018: Reggie Nealy

The Villages division is named after the late Phillip Cunliffe DeLong, a fighter pilot who spent 27½ years in the Marine Corps before retiring in 1969. He fought in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The former villagers, known as the wizards of the F4U Corsair, are also believed to be the only pilots to shoot down enemy planes in two different wars – World War II and Korea – with the same type of aircraft.

Col. Phillip C. DeLong scored 11 kills in World War II and two more in the Korean War, making him a double ace.

DeLong, who commanded six different flight units and completed almost 200 missions, also excelled in realizing every fighter pilot’s dream of becoming an ace by shooting down five or more enemy planes. But DeLong hasn’t stopped, and with 11 killings in World War II and his help with another shootdown, the Michigan native achieved the unlikely double ace status of 69 missions. Obviously, enemy pilots feared seeing his Corsair – and rightly so.

DeLong was married to his wife Katie for more than 60 years. The couple loved living at Bailey Ridge Villas in St. Charles village – she says DeLong’s love of flying has never disappeared – and they had two children, son Michael, who followed in his father’s footsteps and as a Marine Corps in retired general lieutenant; and daughter Katie, whose husband retired from the army as a colonel.

