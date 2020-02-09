The first Disha police station in the district is set up by Guntur Rural Ch. In Narsaraopet, according to superintendent. Vijaya Rao.

awareness programs

The exemplary police station is mainly staffed by police officers and managed by a DSP, he added. This will be among the 18 police stations proposed as part of the state’s 2019 Disha law implementation.

Mr. Vijaya Rao said that Sri Lakshmi, Tenali’s DSP, would be the nodal officer for the implementation of Disha Bill in Guntur County. A law enforcement program will be launched in the coming days.

Previously, the SP took part in the live video conference on the inauguration of the Disha police station in Rajamahendravaram and on the launch of Disha’s mobile app by Prime Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Vijaya Rao said the law is the first of its kind in the state and is being launched by the AP government to ensure that the accused are accused of violence against women within 14 days and the sentences are imposed within 21 days become days.

