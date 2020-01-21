The directors of Bad Boys 3 have read up on Bad Boys 4 Online, but hope they can return

advertisement

The newly released third installment of the Bad Boys franchise, Bad boys for lifeIt is currently going very well both financially and critically. The return of Will Smith and Martin Lawrence is celebrated as an action film triumph. So it’s no wonder that a fourth part is due now.

Bad guys 4 was announced in development last week. Although it remains a mystery who will sit on the director’s chair, the duo’s directorial team is behind it Bad boys for lifeAdil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah really hope they are. But is it a bad sign that the couple only found out about the fourth installment as the rest of us did by reading about it online?

Adil: We saw the news like everyone else on the Internet.

Bilall: They haven’t called us yet, but I hope we get the chance because we love this franchise, we loved our relationship with Will and Martin, so we’re ready to do it!

Even though they haven’t been asked to return to the franchise that they have successfully put on the screen, they seem very excited to throw their hats in the ring Bad guys 4, By the way, you have to kick yourself that you did not save the title of the third film as Bad guys 4 Life now seems to be a missed opportunity. Without a doubt, they’ll just go with you Bad guys 4always be done with it.

However, the studio would be crazy not to reunite the winning team of Will Smith, Martin Lawrence and their directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah as Bad boys for life currently sits 75 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, which is almost wonderful for a year-long sequel.

But you have to say that Bad guys 4 is not yet officially ready to use Bad boys for life Co-author Chris Bremner, who is currently in script writing, can do a lot at this early stage to unbalance a film. Even if the screenplay is a master class, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are pretty busy for the foreseeable future. The dynamic director duo is said to lead another fourth installment of a popular franchise, that of Beverly Hills Cop with Eddie Murphy.

But if everything fits together well, there are a few directions Bad guys 4 can join in with a Bad Boys 3 mid credits scene in the latest film, which could come next.

Right now you just have to enjoy the third installment, Bad boys for lifewho catches up with old school cops Mike Lowery and Marcus Burnett, who reunite to defeat the evil leader of a drug cartel in Miami. There are many explosions and funny dialogues.

The film stars Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Charles Melton, Paola Núñez, Kate del Castillo, Nicky Jam and Joe Pantoliano play alongside Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. That comes to us from Cinemablend.

Movie fanatics. Movie maniac. Critic of Cockney. Enforce his opinion wherever he goes, whether it’s justified or not.

