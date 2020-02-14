Robyn Edie / things

Knapdale horse trainer Ellis Winsloe did a lot of damage to his farm fence during the floods last week.

Horse trainer Ellis Winsloe spent more time repairing fences damaged by floods than workhorses this week.

Most of his 81-acre lot in Knapdale, near Gore, was flooded last week, but luckily his house and stables were spared. He has three horses racing at the Invercargill Gold Cup on Saturday and hopes that the training he has done will be enough for good results.

His farm leads back to the Mataura River.

When it started to climb and look around last week, Winsloe arranged for his wife Lynne, a quadriplegic, to stay with a neighbor on higher ground.

“It [the flood] surrounded us,” said Winsloe.

His horses were kept in the stable for three days and were only allowed to complete two training gallops at the Gore racetrack.

Winsloe said it could take a few months for his fences to return to normal.

Floods on the Knapdale property of racehorse trainer Ellis Winsloe last week.

“A lot of things have built up [against the fences] and pushed them over.”

The rider said it was the fifth flood that passed through his farm, but the last one wasn’t as bad as the 1978 one.

Southland representative for the New Zealand Fencing Contractors Association, Stephen Mee of Winton, said contractors from outside the province could be brought in to help with the widespread repair work. He thought there would be enough cables in the province.

“Removing the stuff [debris] from the fences is the worst … sometimes it’s easier to cut the wires.”

Riverton fencer Chris Anderson agreed.

Anderson and his three full-time and one part-time employees have farm repairs in Wreys Bush, Balfour, Northhope, and Lumsden.

A priority was to restore the electrical fence to control the inventory, Anderson said.

“Without electricity, the cows can push through them [fences].”

The total prize money of $ 300,000 at the Southland Racing Club Cup meeting in Invercargill on Saturday is the highest that a racing club in the province has earned in one day. The cup race has a stake of $ 50,000, while the Southland Guinea is the richest horse race in Southland at $ 70,000.

Sean Bellew, President of the Southland Racing Club, holds the trophies for the $ 50,000 Invercargill Gold Cup [left] and $ 70,000 Southland Guineas on Saturday at Ascot Park.

Sean Bellew, President of the Southland Racing Club, said: “We were a good, profitable club and we want to give the profit back to the people [racehorse owners].”

“We are not bankers … you can do it, you can spend it.”

There are three consecutive days of horse racing in Southland, with the Cup meeting on Saturday, the Winton Harness Racing Club meeting on Sunday, and another day of thoroughbred racing at Ascot Park on Monday.