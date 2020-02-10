The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended an IndiGo pilot’s flight permit for three months on Monday due to “threat and intimidation”. a passenger accompanying a senior citizen in a wheelchair on January 13, 2020.

“The pilot’s attitude towards the elderly who was wheelchair-friendly was intimidating, threatening and without compassion. His actions resulted in preventable detention, ”the DGCA said in a statement.

Shortly after the incident, she shared her ordeal of “harassment” on Twitter. Inhabitants of Bengaluru Supriya Unni Nair said the pilot prevented her and her 75-year-old mother from leveling the plane after insisting on a wheelchair for the latter. The wheelchair had been booked by her before the flight, but the crew said they had no access to it, which led to an argument.

Sample ordered

Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Hardeep Singh Puri, took note of her social media post and asked the DGCA to investigate the matter.

The DGCA also found the pilot guilty of misusing his authority to surrender the passenger to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and to warn her against a police report of her “unruly” behavior. It was highlighted that the pilot prevented the two passengers from boarding the aircraft for almost 1 hour and 15 minutes after other passengers started to disembark.

“His actions led to the detention of a wheelchair bound passenger. The PIC (pilot-in-command) was unable to manage a threat and failure situation, especially if it were to carry out another commercial flight after a short time, ”said DGCA chief Arun Kumar.

2018 rules

This is the first time in the recent past that the DGCA has acted against a crew member because of misbehavior with a passenger. When the government formulated rules for “unruly passengers” in 2018 and banned flights from three months to two years, the government was criticized for not holding the crew members equally accountable for their behavior.

