The development of Showgrounds Hill could begin in September

JOHN BISSET / STUFF

Aerial view of Showgrounds Hill.

Work on a proposed development for Timaru’s Showgrounds Hill site can start as early as September, if the developer decides to continue with the project.

In November, the Timaru District Council holding company, Timaru District Holdings Limited (TDHL), confirmed that it had sold the 12-hectare site purchased in April 2017 to Redwood Qt Limited in Auckland, subject to due diligence, for an undisclosed amount .

At the time, Tony Gapes, president of Redwood Qt, said the development could create 600 new full-time jobs and be comparable to the Five Mile development it had done in Queenstown.

Gapes said this week that they were still completing due diligence regarding the viability of the development – a process that could take months.

“We hope to complete our due diligence in the coming months and start construction in September, depending on the allocation of resources and building permits.

“It’s the best option with regard to the bulk earthworks on the site, of which there will be many. The soil conditions are mainly clay, so we need to do this work in the summer months to make it economical and as fast as possible,” Gapes said.

Although they still had to complete the purchase of the property, Gapes confirmed that conversations with potential tenants were progressing.

“We are dealing with different tenants for the site that we cannot yet announce, but they are exciting additions to the Timaru store scene,” he said.

There were mixed responses to the proposed development and Gapes recognized concerns, including the desire to protect Timaru’s CBD. “A vibrant CBD is vital to the success of any city or town, but the nature of all retailing is changing, with many city areas being more driven by food, drink and entertainment,” he said.

“I think the Timaru community project in the Heritage district is a good example of a proactive council that brings back life and interest to the CBD.

According to the district plan, the Showgrounds Hill site is zoned with Commercial 2A, which allows the development of large format stores.

“We have imposed some very strict restrictions on what we can do on the Showgrounds site in our agreement with the municipality, so we cannot really accommodate the type of smaller retailers that currently exist in the CBD,” he said.

