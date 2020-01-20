The Detroit Tigers have more Super Bowl starting QBs than the Detroit Lions

advertisement

There are many terrible statistics and facts about the Detroit Lions over the years. After all, they have never been to a Super Bowl and have only had one play-off win since 1957.

That said, it may perhaps surpass them all.

Embed from Getty Images

advertisement

With their victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday the Kansas City Chiefs go to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are of course led by one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, Patrick Mahomes.

But did you know that Mahomes was drafted by Detroit before being drafted by Kansas City?

That’s right, Mahomes was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the Major League Baseball Draft 2014.

This means that the Detroit Tigers now have more Super Bowl starting quarterbacks than the Detroit Lions.

At least they have been prepared Charlie Batch who then won a pair of Super Bowl rings as a backup with the Steelers!

What a sad franchise the Lions have been!

advertisement