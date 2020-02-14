Undefeated in the championship as a senior football player in Dublin – all 35 games and no defeat yet. Five All Ireland medals from five attempts. Four all-stars. Footballer of the year 2018.

We may think that Brian Fenton’s success was as easy as moving in a field, but we would be wrong. “I was lucky … but yes, I have a few funny stories to tell,” he says.

His acquaintance with Dessie Farrell brings this fact into focus. It was Farrell who cut him off a Dublin minor panel nine years ago, and it was the same man who felt he wasn’t good enough to start as U21.

Fenton knew he was struggling as a minor. However, to fill in physically or to approach his later 6 ” – 5 ” frame, he had known before Farrell told him that he would not meet the requirements.

“He sent Noel McCaffrey first as a warning. Noel was our team doctor at the time and I was very close to Noel being very close to Jack (Noel’s son). One day I received this text from Noel with the words: “Come on and we’re going to walk along the coast in Raheny.”

“He said,” Look, you’re not playing well. “I said I knew it and I remember leaving this conversation that roared my eyes. I was more or less told that it wouldn’t happen and I met Dessie and it was more the same.”

And so Fenton watched from Hill 16 as Dublin dramatically lost to Tipperary in this year’s All-Ireland final.

A slipped knee then interfered with his freshman experience at UCD, but he could work to rehabilitate it and condition it in the gym.

At the same time, he flourished with Raheny under the direction of Ciarán Whelan.

“It was a blessing in disguise to get hurt because I was on the conveyor type and might have fallen off.”

After Farrell was briefly called up for the U20 under Jim Gavin in 2012, he called the following season. Only he couldn’t secure a starting place when Shane Carthy recorded him in midfield.

Fenton had suffered the loss of his mother in late December 2013, but Carthy’s fight against the depression peaked before the following U21 semi-final against Cavan in April. It opened a door that Fenton, despite his protests against Farrell, had not expected after a team meeting around the time of this year’s Leinster U21 final.

“I remember pinning Dessie down this corridor (offices in Parnell Park) – ‘Dessie, I’m playing well. ‘Well, I was very shy back then, I was’ please, Dessie,’ I said, I feel good. I didn’t get on as a submarine. “I think I got into the first round against Carlow as a submarine. I said, “What can I do?” And such things.

“He replied to classic managers:” Stick with it, you might get a break. “Then everything dissolved and I was there.”

That was despite Fenton, who was so frustrated with his lack of playing time and who had interrupted a training session shortly before the All-Ireland semi-final.

“I actually went to a college ball. I was like “I’m not going anywhere”, this crap and whatever. I went to a college physioball on Thursday night, crunchy enough and missed a session. I thought, “Look, I’m getting stuck, I’m pissed off here.”

“Dessie called me on Friday, number one, that gave me something. And number two: “Do you want to start?” I started, played well, started the final, played well and went from there and got a call from Jim. “

Aside from the strange, well-intentioned teasing in the media, Fenton has never touched the experience with Farrell. There’s an intimidating factor, he admits. “I still get nervous when Jim called me. “JG” is displayed on the phone. “What have I done?”

Even Dessie called me the other day and talked about club games this weekend. I saw a missed call from Dessie – you’re still getting nervous. As close as I am, he’s now, in a way, our manager, your boss. He can cut you, encourage you, do what he wants.

Farrell wasn’t particularly happy with Fenton or pretty much any other starter at halftime at Croke Park last Saturday, but it was James McCarthy’s austerity that catapulted Fenton into life, as Dublin was 10 points behind after 30 minutes.

“You look around the locker room at half-time and you’re almost embarrassed. People have come to watch you. It’s a shitty day. Hill 16 is half full. Your family is there. So I don’t know.

“You have people like James McCarthy in the locker room staring at you. They say, “Right, I’m in better shape this half.” We just sniffed away. Even late we were eight or nine and ten ahead of us. But you never know how.

“For me, I don’t know if it’s a personal matter or a chip on your shoulder, but you never want to be hit. Or you certainly don’t want to lie down. You better see what happens. Gambling. Plans are out the window and you tear just in.

“And it’s a nice way to play soccer. Because so much of it is planned now. It’s great to play the cuff. It’s more than pride. Challenge each other and be competitive. Then the statistics – who has more tackles ? Who has the highest GPS? Who put it in the second half? Who got up?

“Because I know in sports, successful teams die. And it can happen. But hopefully not. Because there is a wish in our changing room that goes beyond awards and medals. It is only competitive. I would hate if Ciarán (Kilkenny) would hit me in the distance or Ciarán would hit me in duels. It’s just the competitive nature among us. That drives us on. “

