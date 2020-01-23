advertisement

While Grey’s Anatomy fans keep asking – and worrying – how the original actor Justin Chambers is copied off, especially since his last episode when Alex Karev was already aired, TVLine has decided not only to check how the ABC -Drama treated 15 other top-class actors. Profile exits but also what it reflected.

Perhaps, we thought, this would help us better predict whether Alex would be added to the impressive number of bodies in the series, permanently banished to Iowa, or moved to the mysterious part of Seattle that we’ll never see, either Grey’s or his spin-off, Station 19 – you know, the part where Sarah Drew’s much-missed April Kepner now lives with her husband Matthew.

Among Grey’s alumni who were included in our resume are some actors who broke up because of offers they had received that they couldn’t or didn’t want to decline. A couple whose characters have failed to improve the network’s health, and at least one whose mouth would have done less harm if he had only followed the words in the scripts. Shonda Rhimes & Co. came up with scenarios that range from plane crashes to bus accidents to … Well, she leaves the hospital for a day and is never seen again.

To see our trip through Grey’s revolving door, click on the gallery above (or click here for direct access). Then hit the comments with your guesses on how Alex’s absence is explained.

