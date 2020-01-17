The delta plane slips off the taxiway at Kansas City International Airport as the winter weather recommendation is in effect

advertisement

KANSAS CITY, MO. – Airport officials said a plane slipped off the runway at Kansas City International Airport early Friday morning because it was icy.

A Delta Airlines A319 slid off a runway as it prepared to take off. KMBC reported,

Airport spokesman Joe McBride said the plane rolled off the terminal when the nose wheel fell off the taxiway pavement.

Officials said there were no known injuries on the flight.

Buses are brought out to remove passengers from the flight and bring them back to the terminal.

The KCI airfield was closed due to bad weather conditions while the crews were applying deicing agents.

The Kansas City area was under a winter weather warning for much of the day Friday, as the National Weather Service predicted a mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.

