A delivery man who knocked a pensioner down on a gas station forecourt has admitted to causing death by careless driving.

A court heard 67-year-old Joseph Russell Michael Leech from Wigan hit pedestrian Colin Jeffrey as he drove his Mercedes Sprinter into the Esso in the dark just before 7 a.m. on January 28 last year on Bridge Lane in Penrith Garage drove.

The dash cam material from Leechs Van captured the moment when he met 72-year-old Mr. Jeffery, who ran at a speed of 30 km / h over the entrance to the forecourt.

An investigator of police collisions concluded that this speed was “excessive” for the approach.

“He hit his head on the floor, causing the injury he later died from,” prosecutor Amy Labram said of Mr. Jeffery.

He was treated by two doctors and taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle, where he unfortunately died two weeks later.

Joseph Russell Michael Leech, 67, from Wigan

Leech admitted that he had died carelessly when he appeared at the North and West Cumbria Magistrates’ Court this morning.

“Mr. Leech did not fully assess his surroundings,” said Ms. Labram.

The defending Kristina Lancaster spoke of a “current standstill” of the professional driver Leech at a place he knew.

He had only seen Mr. Jeffery with his vehicle after the impact, and his focus was on where he wanted to park before buying coffee.

“The crime itself has a huge impact on him personally,” said Miss Lancaster of Leech.

“He is incredibly repentant. He accepts any impact this offense had on him as nothing compared to the impact it had on Mr. Jeffery. “

In a statement on the effects of the victim, Mary, the widow of Jeffery, said how the tragedy turned her world upside down.

“His death made a huge emotional impact on my life and left a big hole in our hearts that can never be repaired,” she said of a man she described as a “happy, kind soul.”

“I can never forget his last farewell on a simple, innocent trip to get a newspaper,” she added. “I wonder now how I’m going to make it through life without him.”

Leech, of Whitecroft Road in Wigan, a man of former good character, was banned from driving for 20 months due to a 12-month will, 200 hours working.

“You should have seen him,” said District Judge Gerald Chalk Leech of Mr. Jeffery. “You know that, and I suspect it will live with you for the rest of your life.”