The defense of Virginia draws Tony Elliott's attention

by David Hood

– Senior writer

– 2019-12-04 18: 08: 59.0

Tony Elliott and the Clemson offense are facing a test against Virginia

CLEMSON – The Virginia Cavaliers’ main focus is on dynamic quarterback Bryce Perkins and an offensive that can score from anywhere on the field. Clemson co-offensive coordinator

However, Tony Elliott doesn’t forget about Cavalier defense.

The Virginia defense ranks 27th overall in defense, which is just 336.5 meters per game. They occupy 41st place in goal defense (23.5 points per game), 27th place in rush defense and 51st place in pass defense. The Cavs are also sixth in bags nationwide, forcing 3.58 bags per game and 20 in duels for losses (just over seven per game).

Virginia gets external pressure from her linebackers and Elliott said the tigers need to be careful where each linebacker is in a row.

“With the versatility of their full-backs, they have the ability to be very diverse, so they can cause some problems from an identification point of view,” said Elliott. They understand the details and are very smart about what enables them to play quickly and to use mistakes from the offensive because you have to prepare for so much. “

Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall was a defensive coordinator before becoming head coach, and Elliott said Mendenhall’s fingerprints could be seen on Cavs’ defense.

“It is very difficult for the defense to jump in and out of the structure with the same personnel without the offense giving any indication of the structure,” said Elliott in the run game that is giving you problems as you do things are blocking. And the athleticism of their outer linebackers can cause problems, and that also frees up the inner backers because you’re so worried about their pass rusher outside. ”

Clemson scored 38 points last weekend and had a total attack of more than 500 meters against South Carolina. Broad receivers Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross each received over 100 yards, largely due to the coaches moving receivers to different locations on the field.

“Especially if you have two weeks and it’s a huge game. I just wanted to try to break all the tendencies we have in our championship phase,” said Elliott. We will try any kind of schematic advantage that you can achieve with personal matchups. ”

Two of the touchdowns came in bundled sentences.

“They were pretty consistent in the way they played it, and we felt good in terms of the percentages they made compared to that particular direction that allowed us to change some things that (South Carolina) thought before, but it was actually different. Said Elliott.

