The Decemberists have announced a tour of North America to celebrate the band’s 20th anniversary. The dates start in July with a show in Missoula, Missouri and end in August in Nashville. Here you will find the tour poster. According to a press release, the band has partnered with PLUS1 to donate $ 1 of every ticket sold to nonprofits that are working to change accessibility and infrastructure related to voting policies and procedures.

Colin Meloy said in a statement:

Twenty years ago, in a basement exercise room in Portland, Oregon, a

Group of musicians thrown together under the name The December Brides,

A name that only lasted a few hours before being slightly improved

to the Decemberists. In the past years this band has made nine

Records, six EPs, countless singles, a board game and enough

T-shirts, hoodies and onesies to dress a continent. To such

Sometimes it seems appropriate to throw a kind of party. And that’s how we are

We December teams are on our way to celebrate our work

made in the past two decades – of course playing the hits, but

dig into the deep cuts too. It will be a kind of retrospective

Travel. Come with me!

