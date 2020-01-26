advertisement

The outbreak of coronavirus has so far accelerated the spread in China by 56 deaths.

Chinese President Xi Jinping called the outbreak a serious situation, and the government stepped up efforts to limit travel and public meetings, while overthrowing medical personnel and supplies to Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, which is still closed .

The American consulate in Wuhan announced on Sunday that it will evacuate its staff and some individuals aboard a charter flight.

The latest figures reported on Sunday morning refer to the previous 24 hours and mark an increase of 15 deaths and 688 cases for a total of 1,975 infections.

Cases have also been found in Thailand, Japan, South Korea, the US, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Nepal, France, Australia and Canada. Retailers wearing face masks pay for their groceries in a supermarket in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

A report from the US embassy in Beijing said there would be limited capacity to transport US citizens during the Tuesday flight from Wuhan that will go directly to San Francisco.

It said that in the event that there are not enough seats, priority will be given to people “at greater risk of coronavirus”.

The French car manufacturer PSA Group said it will evacuate its workers from Wuhan, place them in quarantine and then bring them to France.

The French Foreign Ministry said it was working on “possible options” to evacuate French citizens from Wuhan “who want to leave.”

Also on Sunday, two of Hong Kong’s biggest attractions, Hong Kong Disneyland and Ocean Park, announced they would close for the time being.

Travel agencies have been told to stop all group travel and concerns are growing about the potential impact of millions of people traveling back to cities after the Chinese New Year holiday from China on Thursday. A shopper wearing glasses with a face mask and gloves uses a self-checkout machine in a supermarket in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

At the heart of the outbreak where 11 million residents are already detained, Wuhan banned most vehicle use, including private cars, in the center from Sunday.

The city will allocate 6,000 taxis to neighborhoods to help people make ends meet if needed.

Wuhan plans to build a second improvised hospital with around 1,000 beds to handle the growing number of patients.

The city said another hospital was expected to be completed on February 3.

Medical workers were among the infected and Wuhan media reported that a doctor died of the virus on Saturday. The 62-year-old worked in the ear, nose and throat department at Hubei Xinhua Hospital.

Allegedly medical supplies are brought to the city, including 14,000 protective suits, 110,000 pairs of gloves and masks and glasses. Retailers wearing face masks in Wuhan (Chinatopix via AP)

The National Health Commission said it is calling in medical teams to help the outbreak, a day after videos circulating online showed loads of crazy people in masks set up for investigations and complaints that people were being sent away at hospitals that were on capacity.

The new virus comes from a large family of so-called corona viruses, some of which cause nothing worse than the common cold.

It causes colds and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal.

Around China, the authorities have canceled a large number of Lunar New Year events and closed major tourist destinations and cinemas.

The Forbidden City of Beijing and Disneyland Shanghai were closed and people canceled restaurant reservations before the holidays, normally a time of family reunions, sightseeing trips and other festivities in the country of 1.4 billion people.

In Beijing and other cities, most people wore medical masks on buses and the metro or to public places such as supermarkets, where employees provided hand sanitizer to customers.

Some parts of the country had checkpoints for temperature measurements and made masks mandatory.

Those killed by the virus are usually middle-aged or elderly people, who sometimes suffer from other conditions that weaken their ability to fight back.

