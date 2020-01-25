The death toll is 22 after the earthquake in Turkey; 1,100 injured

advertisement

ANKARA, Turkey – Officials say the death toll from a strong earthquake in Eastern Turkey has risen to 22 while rescue teams continue to search the rubles of collapsed buildings for survivors.

The Health Minister said on Saturday that around 1,103 people were injured in the Friday nightquake in Sivrice town center.

Different earthquake control centers gave magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8. before the earthquake.

The Turkish disaster and disaster preparedness office says it was followed by 398 aftershocks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral of a mother and son who were killed during the earthquake during a visit to the worst affected areas Saturday afternoon.

Erdogan warned people against repeating “negative” rumors about the country that was not prepared for earthquakes.

