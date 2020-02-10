A winter storm that struck Europe and killed at least five people moved east on Tuesday, causing severe travel disruptions across the continent.

After striking Britain and Ireland in New Zealand on Monday, the storm continued and left a trail of damage, including power outages for tens of thousands of households across Europe.

Workers clear a felled tree when Storm hits Ciara in Tilehurst, England, UK.

A mother and her daughter died in Poland after the storm in the mountain village of Bukowina Tatrzanska near the Slovakian border tore down the roof of a ski rental building and sent it to people who were near a ski lift.

Three other people were also injured in the incident.

In Sweden, a man drowned after he and another person sailed on the capsized South Sea from Fegen. The victim was washed ashore and later died. The other person is still missing, according to the Aftonbladet daily.

Two men, one in the north of Slovenia and one in the south of England, also died after their cars were hit by falling trees.

According to authorities, five people were injured in storm-related incidents in the Czech Republic, including a woman who was hospitalized after being hit by a tree. According to the energy supply company CEZ, the number of Czech households without electricity was 290,000.

Britain, which bore the brunt of the storm on Monday, estimated the damage and worked to restore electricity to 20,000 homes. For parts of Northern England and Scotland, however, there is a short period of time to predict snowstorms and snow.

Waves hit the wall in Newhaven, southeast England, when Storm Ciara hits Britain.

“While Storm Ciara is cleaning up, it doesn’t mean we’re going into a quieter time,” said Alex Burkill, a meteorologist at Met Office in the UK.

After the storm, many parts of the country mopped up in some places in just 24 hours after a month and a half of rain and rivers burst their banks. Around 100 flood warnings remained in force nationwide.

The Irwell River burst its banks in north-west England and the residents were evacuated. And in the Scottish town of Hawick, which borders England, a guest house and a bistro plunged into the Teviot River on Sunday. Nobody was injured.

In another dramatic scene, a driver managed to escape unscathed in the early hours of Tuesday when his car fell nose-first into a hole in a residential street in the city of Brentwood east of London. Six plots had to be cleared due to the unstable floor, which is to be connected to a partially collapsed sewer. The emergency services made the scene safe shortly before dawn.

Transport authorities, especially those operating the country’s rail network, have worked hard to clear up the mess. Network Rail, which operates the country’s rail infrastructure, said thousands of its engineers “fought in terrible conditions” to clear rails after Monday’s storm blew up trees, sheds, roofs, and even trampolines.

Airlines that fly to or depart from airports in the UK were still affected by the storm. More than 100 flights were canceled.

“We are contacting those affected and have brought in additional customer teams to help them with a number of options, including a full refund or an alternative flight between now and Thursday,” said a British Airways statement.