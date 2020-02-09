Coronavirus deaths in China have risen to 811, surpassing SARS deaths in 2002-2003, Chinese health officials said on Sunday.

According to China’s National Health Commission, the total number of cases caused by the virus in the country rose from 31,774 the previous day to 37,198.

The outbreak of SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) claimed 774 lives and infected more than 8,000 people worldwide. Like the new virus, it comes from China. Tourists wearing face masks stand at the departure gate of Bali airport in Indonesia. Thousands of Chinese tourists are reported to have been stranded in Bali after all flights to and from China were stopped (Firdia Lisnawati / AP).

As more cases of the virus appeared worldwide, France announced plans to close two schools in the Alps after five British citizens, including a nine-year-old child, were confirmed to have contracted the disease in a French ski resort.

The announcement of the five new cases in France on Saturday at the height of the ski season is the latest example of how the tentacles of the virus can easily spread across multiple borders.

The five British citizens lived in a chalet in the Contamines-Montjoie alpine ski area near Mont Blanc and were in close contact with another Briton who had apparently been infected with the virus in Singapore, had traveled to and on the French Alps Virus tested French health minister Agnes Buzyn returned to the UK and reported to reporters.

This brings the total number of virus cases in France to 11. There are three confirmed cases in the UK.

The WHO has published preliminary guidelines on infection prevention in healthcare, home care, and advice on using masks in different environments.

The five British nationals with new cases of the virus are being held in hospitals in the Lyon region, along with six other Britons who have been in close contact with them and are now under surveillance, the French Ministry of Health said.

The chalet in which they lived housed a British family living in Contamines and another family of British vacationers. The sick child lives in Contamines and attends a local school and took French classes at another local school, regional officials said on Saturday at a press conference.

Both schools are closed and students are monitored for signs of the virus.

Local officials tried to reassure tourists who came to one of the most desirable ski areas in the world this weekend that all preventive measures had been taken to curb the spread of the virus. Coronavirus: confirmed cases. See history HEALTH Coronavirus. Infographic PA graphics

“This accumulation of cases in France shows how the corona virus can spread to countries indirectly from China. The French ski area will have citizens from numerous other countries there, which will affect possible forwarding, ”said Dr. Michael Head, Senior Research Fellow at Global Health at the University of Southampton.

After a special virus meeting on Saturday, the French government decided to tighten its travel warning for China and warned against any travel there unless it was “urgently” necessary.

The patient in the UK appears to have been infected with the virus after staying at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Singapore and attending a business conference there from January 20-22. According to the French minister, there were 94 foreigners in the hotel at the time, including people from Hubei.

The British citizen then spent January 24-28 in the French Alps testing the virus after returning home this week. Passengers on the World Dream cruise ship docked in Hong Kong waved family members ashore. The ship with around 1,800 passengers remained in quarantine on Sunday. Several mainland China passengers on a previous World Dream cruise were found to have the new corona virus when they returned home. (Kin Cheung / AP)

In China, the ruling Communist Party is exposed to rage and public allegations that have threatened the death of a doctor threatened by the police after trying to raise the alarm over a month ago.

After an online riot about Dr.’s treatment Li Wenliang, by the government, proposed a conciliatory note to the Communist Party, saying it would send a team to “fully investigate the relevant issues raised by the public.”

Dr. Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients, and his death was confirmed early Friday morning.

He was one of eight doctors in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others if the government didn’t. He had said the police had forced him to sign a statement that he admitted to spreading lies.

Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Friday, urging the US to “adequately” respond to the outbreak and to repeat the complaints that some countries are overreacting by restricting Chinese travelers.

The US embassy in Beijing said a 60-year-old American who was diagnosed with the virus died in Wuhan on Wednesday, apparently the first American death to have occurred in the outbreak.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry said a Japanese citizen treated in Wuhan died of pneumonia and was probably infected with the virus.