The privileged life and sudden tragic death of John F. Kennedy Jr. are examined in the latest episode of the podcast series “Fatal Voyage”. The podcast takes a look at everything from the publisher’s public figure to the dark side of his life – from scandals to his shaky marriage to Carolyn Bessette and more. Read on to get an overview of each episode that has been released in the series so far.

EPISODE 1: BORN IN CAMELOT

The first episode of the series takes a closer look at the world JFK Jr. was born in – a power secured by his grandfather Joe Kennedy and a political prestige thanks to the election of his father John F. Kennedy as President of the United States. It describes in detail how JFK Jr.’s upbringing could have affected his life and how he was determined to learn the truth about what really happened to his father’s death.

EPISODE 2: THE KENNEDY CURSE

Was the so-called “Kennedy Curse” real? The podcast describes the life the supposed curse has claimed and how the Kennedy family has been hit by known deaths and accidents, many of which are believed to be more than accidental. Could the often ruthless, bad behavior of many family members really be to blame for the tragic events that all happened from Ted Kennedy to many cousins ​​of JFK Jr.?

EPISODE 3: JOHN-BOY’S PATH (THE GOOD YEARS)

A lot has been said about JFK Jr.’s mysterious death, but many don’t understand how turbulent his life was before he suddenly died. JFK Jr. achieved celebrity status as a young man, but this was associated with costs. The end of his marriage and other problems in his private life were almost certain to cause him trouble when his plane crashed into the ocean in front of Martha’s vineyard, and a series of turmoil led to this fateful moment.

EPISODE 4: LURKING CURSE

First, JFK Jr. caught the media attention, which he received as a figure as close as possible to the American royal family. But soon his “love-hate relationship” with the press deteriorated. The pressure of constant headlines and cameras aimed at him at virtually every moment in his life caused the politician’s son to turn on the media – sometimes with rather ugly results.

EPISODE 5: KILL JOE BIDEN

JFK Jr. may have been hot-headed, but he was able to pose a death threat to the former senator and vice president Joe Biden? Podcast presenter and retired homicide officer Colin McLaren and investigative reporter James Roberston take a first-hand look at old documents from a case in which Biden received a very threatening letter in 1994 – which appeared to be signed by JFK Jr. himself.

New episodes of “Fatal Voyage: The Death of JFK Jr.” appear every Wednesday.