SAN DIEGO – The driver, who allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian in San Diego, stopped to eat after he escaped the scene and then hit another car, police said Tuesday.

The driver, who was not found by the authorities, stopped at Humberto’s taco shop on the corner of Broadway and 25th Street on Sunday for food after escaping the scene where he was walking the San Diego Police Department said. Photos released in a press release show the suspect in the restaurant.

When the suspect left the taco shop, he got into a limousine and two women faced him before rushing away, the police said.

Shortly before 2 a.m., the driver drove east along the 1800 block on Market Street when the off-road vehicle hit the pedestrian and dragged him about 100 feet, the police said. The victim died at the scene. He was identified by the San Diego Police Department’s Detective Kazimierz Lewak as Jason Gordon (41) from San Diego.

Police said witnesses described the vehicle as a silver GMC envoy with a male driver behind the wheel. The left headlight was damaged in the crash and no longer works, the police said.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to support Gordon’s family.

Anyone who had information about the death was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000 or the police officer Lewalk at 858-573-5054. Tipsters can also call Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.

