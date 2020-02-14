Maddy Williamson

February 14, 2020

The independent, non-profit organization for contemporary art will host a series of performances with works by Nina Beier, Lina Lapelytė and Paul Maheke

The David Roberts Art Foundation (DRAF) recently announced plans to extend the organization’s 2020 program to Scotland and other regions of the UK, particularly with an event on the opening night of prestigious Glasgow International on April 23 at SWG3.

The London-based nonprofit, founded by Scottish art collector David Roberts, wants to continue its work in the field of contemporary art by addressing the transformative forces of art encounter. The expansion hopes the independent organization will be able to draw on David Roberts’ own ties to Scotland, which was born and grew up in Greenock, building on previous collaborations in the cities of Glasgow and Edinburgh and building new artist and writer residences across Scotland Scotland.

David Roberts said: “After growing up on the west coast, I will always have an affinity for Scotland. We are keen to take DRAF’s work beyond London, and given my own connections and the exciting arts programs in Scotland, it was a natural step to work with organizations there. We look forward to working with Glasgow International and to sharing DRAF’s expertise in performance programming with other institutional partners. ‘

An evening of performances, London 2019

Of further excitement is DRAF’s announcement that GI’s opening night will host a series of performances at SWG3 in Glasgow, including works by internationally recognized artists such as Nina Beier, Lina Lapelytė and Paul Maheke.

The artists, all of whom embody the successful history of collaborative live performance that DRAF is known for, will work with the GI’s 2020 “attention” theme to deliver dynamic pieces in the meat. The program includes the British premiere of a new work by Paul Maheke on behalf of the Renaissance Society in Chicago. as well as the shop window of a new performance piece by Nina Beier, which was shown in Montpellier in April, and works by Lina Lapelytė after her victory at the Venice Biennale 2019 with the employees Rugilė Barzdžiukaitė and Vaiva Grainytė. The audience can expect an experience with different attention registers. like the flickering presence of dancers playing folk, pop and opera music for the vulnerability of a changing world.

Regarding changes in the DRAF, the organization will continue to host its popular annual event during Frieze Week in London, an evening of performances, as well as other events in London in 2020, as the expansion continues, the enriching and advanced platform that attracts over 130,000 visitors has invited contemporary international programs, collaborated with over 100 museums, institutions and non-profit organizations and collaborated with over 1000 artists.

Other national partnerships include the David Roberts Collection and efforts to make it accessible to a wider audience by opening it up to curatorial research, exhibitions, and proactive lending. Therefore, in addition to working across Scotland, the DRAF wants to strengthen its commitment to national programs in Sheffield through a collaboration that focuses on sharing the collection.

DRAF x Glasgow International, SWG3, Thu 23 Apr, glasgowinternational.org/events/opening/

DESIGN x Glasgow International 2020

SWG3, Glasgow

Thu 23 Apr

0141 337 1731

Part of Glasgow International.