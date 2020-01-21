advertisement

The Dave Clark Five | All hits | (BMG / download)

4 1/2 out of 5 stars

You can think of Dave Clark Five from the UK as the Grand Funk Railroad of the 60s. Like Grand Funk, the British were incredibly popular, but neither of those bands had the cultural endurance that brings them legendary status. But both cases, no matter how short, the bands made use of a popular spirit of the times that made them at least temporary superstars.

advertisement

In contrast to the DC5, Funk’s music remained in pressure for decades. Clark owns the rights to his tapes and has kept them out of the market for years for unclear reasons. A beautifully assembled 1993 double disc of the best material from the group illuminated things … for a while, until it was also removed from the shelves.

To celebrate the group’s 60th anniversary, Clark reiterated and re-released the hits of his act, which can now be purchased as a digital download with 25 songs or a physical CD with 16 songs (available on Amazon) are purchased). Anyway, it is a treat to have this music available that sounds as fresh, vibrant and vibrant as ever.

The golden relief on the cover of the CD and vinyl says it all; “The DC5 sold more than 100 million records.” Their only competition was The Beatles and for a while those two were in popularity. The 15 songs (not one previously released schlocky) on the CD tell the story in 35 minutes short and to the point. As soon as you hear Clark’s thundering drums and Denis Payton’s wailing sax pushing “Glad All Over” and “Bits and Pieces” from 1964 in red, it is clear that these guys had the right songs, pulsing energy and, in lead singer / keyboard player Mike Smith – a front man with powerful and distinctive pipes – to awaken a crowd that is just as wild as the Beatles’.

The early hits such as the jumpy “Wild Weekend”, swinging “Catch Us If You Can” and the sweet, lush ballad “Because” were recorded in mono, the better to burst out of tinny AM radios. Clark originally produced these records, so his drums were prominent in the sound. This remix (also done by Clark) holds that oomph and even accentuates the attack. Clark and his band have not only written most of their material, but they have also discovered and rearranged music from unlikely (then) sources. They helped put the early Motown (in “Do You Love Me” by Berry Gordy) and “I Like It Like That” by Allen Toussaint on the commercial map. These and their other classics remain just as sizzling and enjoyable today as when they were first released in the mid-60s. There is still a party ahead.

Although more is sometimes better, there is a clear deterioration in quality in the later material of the DC5. That makes the 16-track CD an ideal way to get an “all killer / no filler” taste of what made this band so popular and shoo-ins for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame status. Take it from Tom Hanks, who induced them in 2008; if a British invasion act could make you happy with anything, it was and remains the Dave Clark Five.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yQLPqzrWLIA (/ embed)

advertisement