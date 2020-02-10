Reuters

A man walks past the Bank of England

A sharp move in the pound sterling last month, just before a crucial central bank decision, was not a unique event, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The UK’s Financial Conduct Authority has announced it is investigating unusual trading activity that took place ahead of a Bank of England meeting on January 30. However, trade volume data shows that the pound had unusually high activity in the previous month compared to the previous month, with other announcements coming from spring 2017.

The increase in activity prior to the official announcement of interest rate policy comes at a time when the Bank of England has examined whether investors have unjust access to their decisions.

On December 19, in the 10 seconds before the bank released its decision to keep interest rates constant, trading volumes for three-month futures pegged to the pound against the dollar rose to more than 300 contracts within a second changed hands. At the same time, pound futures were trading at $ 1.3113 [$ 1.3090] 10 seconds before the announcement, according to data and academic analysis.

