On a less-than-surprising move (I think it was more surprising that development has progressed so far given the massive failure of the feature film) that Amazon Studios has passed on “The Dark Tower” Pilot, reporting date reports.

While Amazon is stuck, the production company buys the two original scripts that formed the basis for the pilot takeover, the website says.

The adaptation of Stephen KingThe book is from Executive Producer / Showrunner Glen Mazzara and MRC.

Deadline adds that Amazon executives ultimately felt that the pilot was not at the level of other large-scale genre series the streamer had in production / pre-production, such as “Wheel Of Time” and “The Lord Of the.” Rings “”.

The television series “The Dark Tower” should be independent of the 2017 film and retell the book more faithfully than the film. It takes place many years before the events depicted in the report and focuses on the history of Roland Deschains (Sam Strike) – how he first became a gunslinger and got his guns, his first conflict with the man in black (Jasper Pääkkönen), his first love and his first mission as a gunslinger.

The pilot’s cast, which was never officially announced or confirmed, is also believed to be included Michael Rooker, Jerome Flynn and Joana Ribeiro,

King’s eight Dark Tower books come from a variety of genres, including Dark Fantasy, Science Fantasy, Horror, and Western.

