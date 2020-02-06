Advertisement

On Valentine’s Day, Blumhouse’s latest release brings a classic fantasy TV series from the 70s up to date Fantasy Island, At least the description of the action is on IMDb. Fantasy Island was first introduced in 1977 as a pair of successive television films and played the leading role Ricardo Montalban as the mysterious Mr. Roarke, a Debonair and mysterious guy who greets guests on his island to make their greatest fantasies come true. Fantasies that rarely turn out as the guest imagined. The setup of the series made it possible to explore all corners of the tone and genre. Although the series continued to focus on fantasy and drama, it was not uncommon for horror to appear as a guest star in episodes.

Outside of the guest’s dream scenario, Fantasy Island kept its supernatural elements cautious and puzzling for much of its run. Mr. Roarke often dropped references to his immortality and an ethereal, specific code of ethics to which he adhered. There were also episodes in which he got into an argument with the devil (Roddy McDowall) about the claim of souls to further sharpen the secret. In an interview many years after the end of the series, Montalban revealed that he played Roarke as a fallen angel, whose sin was pride, and that the island was purgatory. In the grand scheme of biblical battles between good and evil, Fantasy Island remained far closer to the genre than a glance might suggest.

Mr. Roarke granted his guests everything their hearts could desire, which meant that the sky was the limit for the scenarios they faced. For many, their dreams were rooted in reality. For others, they met ghosts, witches, mermaids, demons and lots of time travel. All of this should teach the participant a valuable lesson for his life. Each episode contained two to three fantasies that had nothing to do with each other. In season four, “With Affection, Jack the Ripper,” a criminologist had her dream of discovering Jack the Ripper’s identity. “Possessed” showed a mother who was looking for Roarke’s help when her daughter began to behave strangely, and the title of the episode is a crucial clue as to why. In season five, “The Ghost’s Story” was about a woman who was forced to spend the night in a haunted house for the sake of her occult reputation.

That just scratches the surface of the horror-centered fantasies.

However, the creepiest episode of the series came very early, when the supernatural was not yet so prominent: the second season “The nightmare,“ A young woman wanted to play out her recurring nightmare to decipher its meaning. A nightmare that traumatized her as a child, but returned with all her might after her last wedding. Roarke reconstructs her parents’ house and bedroom down to the smallest detail and the poor woman’s nightmares are almost personified after the hurry.

It’s a sensory overload when their nightmares are filmed in a disoriented, blurry fishbowl aesthetic. The annoying noise is called up to an extreme decibel; the manic cackle of her puppet clown, now life-size and autonomous, to the childish screams of her other toys as they ignite spontaneously. The more the woman tries to flee her parents’ home, the more sensitive toys and blazing flames will haunt her. The woman eventually discovers the cause of these terrible visions, but the truth is nowhere near exciting, and you can probably find out from the contextual clues in her waking life. Nevertheless, “The Nightmare” provides a terrifying episode full of terror.

Michael Peña takes on the role of Mr. Roarke in the 2020 film adaptation, which promises to place Fantasy Island firmly in the realm of horror. While it remains to be seen whether this iteration of character is more rooted in evil, the truth is that ownership has never been too far from the genre from the start. The only real question is what took so long.

