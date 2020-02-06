The Nashville Americana duo The Danberrys jumps out of their familiar comfort zone with a new writing experience that they can have together and with a dash of New Orleans flair.

Dorothy Daniel and Ben DeBerry, usually both solo authors in their band, who hardly supported each other in writing songs, are now realizing to form a first co-writing situation.

“The Mountain” was the first song that Ben and I really wrote together as a team. We had always written the material for our band separately, with very little input from each other, and this album was our first entry into the co-writing realm, so to speak, ”said Daniel. “We had talked about writing something with the traditional New Orleans second-line feel. So the idea had occurred to me for a while. One day I heard the rhythm of the song in my head and the text for the first verse just flowed out. I played it for Ben and he immediately sang the chorus to me. We sat down on the floor with our guitars and I would like to say that it may have taken an hour for the song to finish. “

DeBerry adds: “This is the song that gave us the confidence to write the rest of this record. Our executive producer asked from the start to write the entire album together because we had never done it before. This song was kind of an experiment to see if we could make it work. To be married to your bandmate can be an emotionally complex situation, and it has taken us years to figure out how to write a song together without losing communication. When we finished writing The Mountain, we knew we had written something special, and we felt established as co-authors as a new normal. “

“The Mountain” is just an extract from the upcoming album “Shine”, which is due to be released in May. “The Mountain” spits out an outlaw country style with swiveling riffs and beats. It is a dark and dangerous attitude to the ups and downs of life. Daniel’s vocals drive and weave lively, sultry femininity through the music, which creates a welcome contrast. The singer Darrell Scott was also on the track and added worthy harmonies and soulful technique next to Daniel.

The ups and downs of life were painful for Daniel when “The Mountain” was created. She explains the kind of darkness she lived with during time, something she used as a driving, conceptual force for the song.

“At the time, we were living through the end of a” dark night of the soul “that had lasted about four long years,” she said. “Our mental and emotional foundations, our marriage, our belief in love, everything had been put to the test. The song is really a snapshot of where we were in our life at this point, how we looked at our path from a bird’s eye perspective and re-framed these experiences as divinely orchestrated, while at the same time living very strongly in the cruelty of every moment, asking and reaching for strength to somehow make it to the other side of these huge obstacles that had appeared in our lives. ”

Alternatively, DeBerry found the presence of feedback from co-producer and drummer Marco Giovino supportive. Giovino intervened to make important contributions that would strengthen the record. He pushed for a better song shape and structure, which really gave the album a groove and natural flow. DeBerry also discussed the experience with singer Darrell Scott and his contribution to the song’s success.

“The soul that Darrell brings with him for everything he does is at the top,” said DeBerry. “Everyone who contributed to this track really caught our mood and helped us tell the story we wrote in an extremely effective way.”