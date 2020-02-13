The Czech Republic petitioned the International Criminal Court on Thursday asking to be “a friend of the court” to see if it had the power to rule on whether Israel would commit war crimes against the Palestinians in the West Bank, in the Gaza Strip, committed Strip and East Jerusalem.

Although Israel tends not to formally participate in such consultations – because its participation would be seen as legitimizing the ICC and its procedures – it has requested a hearing to examine the ICC’s jurisdiction to investigate Jerusalem’s treatment of Palestinians , The Czech Republic has therefore requested to join this process in favor of Israel together with the Israeli Bar Association, which made a similar request on Thursday.

In its petition, the Czech Republic states that the Palestinians have not yet met the international statute requirements.

According to the petition “The Situation in the State of Palestine, the Czech Republic believes that the issue of Palestinian statehood should be addressed. This issue is closely related to the jurisdiction of the Court and is therefore relevant.”

However, the petition states: “It has been a longstanding position of the Czech Republic that Palestine has not yet met all the international statutes of statehood.

“The Czech Republic therefore voted against the admission of Palestine to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization on 31 October 2011 and followed the same grounds when it voted against the adoption of the United Nations General Assembly resolution on the status of Palestine in the United Nations United Nations after Palestine an “observer status” in November 2012, “it said in the petition.

“While the Czech Republic fully supports Palestinian aspirations for future statehood through a comprehensive negotiation agreement with the State of Israel, Palestine ‘s membership in international organizations or its accession to multilateral treaties, including the Rome Statute, cannot replace the missing elements of statehood.” Petition continues.

In December, ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that there was a reasonable basis for examining Israel’s actions, but asked the court to rule on its jurisdiction in the Palestinian Territories. The Israeli attorney general argued that the ICC, in which Israel is not involved, “has no jurisdiction over Israel and that all Palestinian acts in relation to the court are legally invalid” because the Palestinian Authority is not a sovereign state, although it is the case has joined the Rome Statute of the ICC.

The prosecutor’s office explicitly pointed out allegations that Israel had been involved in the destruction of Palestinian property and the expulsion of Palestinians from the West Bank and East Jerusalem. It also referred to Operation Protective Edge in 2014, the war in the Gaza Strip, Israel’s plan to evacuate the residents of the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar, and the Israeli construction of settlements in the West Bank.

In January, the ICC announced that it would postpone its debate over whether it was responsible for investigating suspected Israeli war crimes in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem due to a procedural error related to the page restriction on filing.

Also in January, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in an interview on a Christian television station that the International Criminal Court was in a “full frontal attack” on democracy and the right of the Jewish people to live in Israel, and called for sanctions in the light of the World Court Prosecutor’s intention to investigate Israel’s alleged war crimes against Palestinians.