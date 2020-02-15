About the publisher:

Valentine’s Day I cycled to the Colony gym.

I had lights in front and back.

I had reached the cart path just before the hill to the Colony tunnel, which runs below 466A. When I immediately approached the tunnel, I saw a cart approaching me that was heading west. Suddenly a cart behind me decided that they didn’t want to wait, didn’t want to drive on the other cart, and so tried to overtake me in the lane to the east. In order not to be hit, I turned and when I came back on the path, my wheels slipped on the wet pavement. The car that almost hit me kept going.

I managed to limp the rest of the way to the Colony Recreation Center. While I was there, I decided to do without my exercise and Valerie (thanks) did everything to drive me home.

After I got home, I took the car back to get my bike and went to Colony Health. Three x-rays later they referred me to the Villages Specialty Center. Four more x-rays. I have two breaks in my lower fibula and have to wear a boot for a few weeks while I wait to see if it heals properly. I was supposed to teach three dance classes later in the month, which I have to miss now to make many other villagers lose joy. For the unknown golf cart driver who didn’t slow down or stop, I hope the 10 seconds you saved will make you happy.

Clifford sacks

Buttonwood Village