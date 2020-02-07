Advertisement

When you think of Robert Smith’s The Cure, it’s easy to forget that they weren’t always the Goth favorites they seem to be. While Smith’s iconic image is always heavily influenced by eyeliner and hairspray, The Cure was born from the fiery glow of the punk.

While Popstar came on the group sometime in the mid-1980s, the beginning of the decade was a much darker affair. This material bridges the gap between these two eras when The Cure delivers a breathtaking performance of “Boys Don’t Cry”.

The band came to America on April 10, 1980 and started a spectacular touring career. Though it would take some time for them to reach fame across the pond, The Cure got a taste of what was to come in these US shows.

Advertisement

In the book Ten Imaginary Years, as Robert Smith reveals, they explain: “We achieved cult status there, but we only played against New York, Philly, Washington and Boston.” We played three nights – 15, 16 and 17 – at the Hurray in New York and it was full. ”

Simon Gallup adds: “The budget was tight, but it was a lot of fun. Instead of having cans of beer backstage, we would have footage of Southern Comfort! “A dangerous mix in which they treated themselves as much as possible because they feared that there could never be another chance.

Robert Smith confirms: “It was like a holiday. Even at this point, after everything we did, we didn’t think we would do it again, so we went to bed at five in the morning and got up at eight just to go out and visit New York. “It was the beginning of a beneficial relationship as soon as The Cure topped the charts on both sides of the pond with their candy-coated melancholy.

Chain of Flowers, the enthusiastic Cure fansite, has for the first time indicated that the band is in its fiery beginnings.

The audio and film quality of the footage is simply fantastic for the 1980s and we are happy to provide it to you. Recorded by Charles Libin & Paul Cameron, they show us the legendary appearances of The Cure on April 15, 16 and 17, 1980 at The Hurra Nightclub.

The Cure, along with Smith, Gallup, Lol Tolhurst and Matthieu Hartley, have had four years to refine their sound, and with the dawn of a new decade, The Cure began to develop again. The band’s second album, “Seventeen Seconds,” still echoed from the aftershock of the punk, but now added an extra texture of melancholy and bloom.

To underline this point: While The Cure shakes the room with its performances of “Three Imaginary Boys”, “A Forest” and “Killing An Arab” – all post-punk powerhouses – it is their independent single “Boys Don ‘ t Cry “would anticipate their stratospheric rise.

It would also be recorded as part of the Boys Don’t Cry compilation, the US release of their debut Three Imaginary Boys, and would start to win hearts and minds as the band offered a credible alternative to sweet pop and outdated punk that the radio flooded. Maybe that’s why the song feels so atmospheric, or maybe Smith and Co knew that it would show them the way for their development.

However you see it, The Cure’s appearances at Hurray in NYC are still legendary, and their performance of “Boys Don’t Cry” was an indication of what’s to come. Watch the playback with the bubbles below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ba56JVwQ-kQ [/ embed]

Three imaginary boys – 0:01

Fire in Cairo – 2:55

In your house – 5:50

M – 9:29

10.15 Saturday night – 12:33

At night – 16.05

Boys don’t cry – 21:26

Jump another train – 24:01

Another train journey – 26:21

A forest – 29:49

Secrets – 35:58

Kill an Arab – 39:00

Advertisement