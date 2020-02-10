If you’ve been lucky enough to hear much of the better country western music, or the misfortune of reading most of the youthful poems, you know that loneliness is painful, pervasive, and constant. But experience and awareness of loneliness seem to be accelerating these days. Psychologists speak of an epidemic of loneliness; Postmen are trained to look for signs that a resident may have died alone (and was dead for some time); lifelike robots are designed to accompany older people; The (rich) childless speak of their pets as their babies. And of course government bureaucracies are intensely concerned with the problem of loneliness. In 2018, the UK government set up a loneliness department, appointed a ‘minister of loneliness’ and began producing annual reports on loneliness. What’s going on here?

I am asking this question because yesterday I interviewed the scholar and author Francis Etheredge and raised the topic “When does human life begin?” (Audio and notes of the interview can be found HERE). The conversation developed into a reflection on loneliness as a kind of secret.

In short: We humans are created from absolute and infinite generosity in the image and likeness of God – that is, we are rational, free, moral and social; Our body and soul remind us that we are made for community and community. Reason indicates and revelation confirms that we are made for perfect fulfillment in love (that is, in communion with the life of the divine persons of the Holy Trinity). Then how can creatures of such origin, nature and destination suffer from widespread and chronic loneliness?

Let’s start with the obvious and work our way to the roots.

A good start is with one of my favorite bloggers, Dean Abbott: “The modern man’s relentless job is to hide how lonely, frightened, and confused he is among all his jewelry.”

Both the modernity and the eternal wisdom of the Church agree that we should not suffer from widespread and persistent loneliness. The modern age, which promised to liberate us all from God and our soul, assured us that all our desires could be satisfied with toys and pleasure. If that doesn’t work, the only way to make more effort is with shiny toys and more intense pleasure. We already know that it doesn’t work. And it doesn’t work because we are spiritual beings and not just physical accidents that run around waiting for death.

CS Lewis points us in the right direction: “The loveless and imprisoned people’s demand to blackmail the universe: as long as they are not ready to be happy (on their own terms), no one else can taste joy: theirs the ultimate Power should be; that hell should be able to veto heaven. ”

This is a big first step – we have to admit that we live in a culture that promotes (and even lives on) the cultivation of pathological loneliness. If we shape our individual and social lives so that we try to be human and not in line with reality, we become miserable and untreated, upset and malicious.

Why are we doing this?

Let’s go back to C. S. Lewis: “If we accept Heaven, we won’t be able to keep even the smallest and most intimate souvenirs of Hell.”

Lewis identified the root of the problem for us. A culture that accelerates and deepens loneliness that is as inhumane as godless builds on idolatry, a rebellious will that rejects what God offers. If we want to stop being unhappy and if we want to build families, communities, cultures, and a civilization that is human and human – that is, that leads us to our divinely intended fulfillment – then we will have to be free from our delusions free for true and lasting happiness.

But how can we do that?

Our minds are darkened, our will is weakened, and it seems that our ability to selfishness, addiction, and deception is difficult, if not impossible, to remedy. The Church has always known that original sin affects human nature and therefore cannot have true and lasting happiness in one life or the next – apart from the saving work of Christ.

The Church has been entrusted with the remedy for loneliness, namely the gospel and the sacraments. People who know and love Christ, who live the Gospel and meet him there and in the sacraments – she and she alone – know who they are and who they belong to. Healed and perfected by grace, they can give and receive the love that God has always intended for man. Let the church announce that the cure for loneliness is Christ!

The next time I write, I will meditate to tell the truth and tell lies. Until then, we want to keep each other in prayer.