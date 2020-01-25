The Cure and Bananarama mime drunk 'Close To Me', 1985

advertisement

If you think of the indie legends The Cure and pop trio Bananarama, you might not see them as drinking partners. But in the fall of 1985, the two bands met and beat up the bar before participating in a hilarious performance on the Dutch TV show “Countdown”.

The Cure promoted their new record The Head On The Door when they were invited to a pop TV show. ‘Countdown’. When they arrived at the airport, they looked Bananarama in the eyes of their countrymen and the wild journey began.

Robert Smith, once famous for his technical skills in the pub, was once quoted as saying, “Bananarama was the first band I met that managed to drink with us to the end!” ,

While Smith and The Cure performed everywhere on the waves where they could support the new single “Close To Me”, Bananarama was on the campaign too. The upcoming pop icons appeared on the show to perform their own single “Do Not Disturb”, which was to appear on their album “True Confessions”.

After cutting their teeth in the new wave that conquered London in the early 1980s, Bananarama began to prove itself as one of the most successful pop groups of women in 1985 and released their smash cover of ” Venus “to achieve global success. It was a similar story The Cure faced when the new album demonstrated the group’s ability to cross the line between credible and commercial.

On the new album, the band crossed the line between pessimism and optimism and provided contagious pop music with emotional themes. “Close To Me” was the outstanding single alongside “In Between Days” and showed that high-quality indie music can break the charts. The Cure became a hot commodity and saw her appear on a variety of TV shows. While some performances have allowed Smith and The Cure to express this subtle balancing act, this appearance is unforgettable for another reason.

The seemingly parallel careers of the two groups changed again at the departure lounge bar with a few drinks. This meant that all members of the rowdy bands were quietly dazed when they arrived in the studio to play their playback performance.

Bananarama, as Smith had indicated, appeared to be the consummate consumer of beverages, and imitated “do not disturb” without incident and indeed with a lot of professional flair. But when The Cure arrived on the studio stage, the girls were ready for some problems.

After the first notes of “Close To Me” the trio took the stage and soon the appearance of the song was quickly forgotten. Instead, there is a group of musicians and friends holding a small party on stage, dancing to their songs and giving an insight into the rock’n’roll lifestyle that the audience wanted to see.

Watch below how The Cure and Bananarama drunk “Close To Me” dubbed on Dutch television.

