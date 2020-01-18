The Cumberland County, New Jersey pit bull is the first officer in the K9 arson to make history

advertisement

MILLVILLE, New Jersey – There is a dog making history in Cumberland County.

Hansel is a rescued pit bull who, on Friday, was the first of his breed to take on the role of a K9 officer in the detection of arson in Garden State.

“When I put on his dishes and say, ‘Would you like to go to work?’ He literally drives laps in his box,” says Millville firefighter Tyler Van Leer.

advertisement

On Friday, Hansel graduated and officially became a team from the Millville Fire Department.

Hansel was rescued from a dog fight ring in Canada at the age of only 7 weeks.

Finally, he made his way to the Throw Away Dogs Project – a group that takes rescued dogs and turns them into working dogs.

This agency says they discovered qualities in him that reminded them of K-9 officers.

The duo has been training for 15 weeks.

“Hansel has gone through hell and hell and that is absolutely necessary to find his niche, his person, and Firefighter Van Leer is that person and his job, now he will have a purpose,” says Carol Skaziak, who Founder of Throw Away Dogs.

They also hope that Hansel’s new job is a win for pit bulls as a breed.

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.

advertisement