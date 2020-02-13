A cruise ship that has been refused entry to a number of ports for fear of the corona virus is likely to disembark passengers in Cambodia today. The Westerdam cruise ship had been at sea for several days after visiting Hong Kong, which had about 50 illnesses and is now called COVID-19.

However, a U.S.-based organization that uses Catholic priests on cruise ships to ensure that Catholic passengers have the sacraments on vacation, but says the priest on board the Westerdam has helped calm people in a very anxious situation.

Doreen M. Badeaux, Secretary General of the United States’ Apostolic Office for the Sea of ​​America, said in an interview on Wednesday that the Westerdam was approaching the end of the two-week period in which signs of COVID-19 had emerged from China. So far, no illness has been reported on board.

“According to our information, there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 on board the Westerdam,” said World Health Organization head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference on Wednesday.

The Westerdam started a 30-day cruise in Singapore on January 16 and made stops in Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam, according to CruiseMapper.com. The last stop before he was denied further landings was in Hong Kong, where she spent about 34 hours. The ship with 1,455 passengers and 802 crew members has since been refused entry from Japan, the Philippines and Guam.

Holland America Line, one of four lines participating in the Apostleship of the Sea USA’s Cruises Ship Priests program, operates the ship. Badeaux said that none of the cruise ships that currently have AOS chaplains have reported cases of COVID-19.

Badeaux said that the priest on board the Westerdam, with whom she has daily contact, “said it was unusual not to have anyone sick – you know, the flu or someone who broke a leg or something.”

“He said that absolutely no one is sick on this ship,” she said. “They get along well. They enjoy really good food and, if anything, laugh at the fact that their families are so concerned about them that they keep saying to them,” We’re fine. “

Ms. Sinclair Oubre, chaplain in the port of Beaumont, Texas, where AOS-USA is based, reported that the Westerdam priest celebrates a public mass every day, hears confessions and also provides pastoral care to the crew.

“Sure there is fear. It is a very serious situation.” Oubre said Wednesday, “It has rightly become an international problem, but at the same time it can increase fear due to the 24-hour press.”

He said that since no one had landed, “a rhythm is developing on the ship that is likely to help [the chaplain] be even more pastoral and interact with crew members more than usual.” You don’t have the hectic nature of preparing to get in and out of port, and stuff like that. More like everyone who takes care of the three places and whatever. “

At the request of the Chaplain of Westerdam for a novena for illness or virus, which he could adapt to this special situation, Father Dr. Oubre said he “googled novena for epidemics” and what I got was the “14 Holy Helper Novena” and also St. Roch, the patron saint of those affected by the disease. The priest made a novena out of it. “

Badeaux said that the priest’s presence was an important factor at a time when the stress and fear of passengers and the crew could make matters worse.

“The crew and staff are under great fear and stress, worrying that they will get sick, and worrying about their people,” she said. “The captain asked everyone on board not to relieve the stress and worry of the staff and crew, and to remember that they, too, are not getting off the ship and are under the stress of this.”

Badeaux said the priest was “a real model for priests to be on board, share with people, and ensure that he shares the novena with the captain.” Although the situation is serious, it doesn’t seem to be as bad as Princess Cruises’ Diamond Princess, where at least 174 passengers were diagnosed with COVID-19. The ship is docked in Yokohama, Japan, but has strictly quarantined passengers.

“You are quarantined in your room,” Badeaux said. “People don’t like being stuck in their room, but they have to be warned that this is for their improvement and for everyone else. So we just ask people to be patient.”

Princess is not one of the lines that work with AOS-USA.

If a ship with COVID-19 cases had a priest on board, it would be doubtful whether he could perform services in a public area. “It would be up to the ship whether it would allow [a priest] to say a short prayer on the intercom, and since not everyone on board will even be a Christian, they might ask him to at least give a reassuring word. Badeaux said. “But again, if you quarantine, you’ll mostly want to keep him in his room and everyone else in your room. And just avoid as much illness as possible.”

Ms. Oubre added that the case of Westerdam “really points to the importance of this service because we are clearly seen as a marginal service. … This became clear at the sinking of the Costa Concordia, where the priest was present and comforting the crew members and rising during prayer and being a strength during this critical time. And here is another time when a priest on Westerdam who is very happy can be this source of strength. “