Stevenson Square was transformed into 1980s New York for The Crown’s new series.

The scenes show the rising star Emma Corrin, who played the late Princess Diana in the award-winning Netflix series.

The 24-year-old Emma, ​​the future Princess of Wales, turned her head as she strolled through Manchester’s north quarter in a colorful checkered suit with white heels.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

(Image: ABNM Photography)

And she looked very much like Diana when she looked through the limousine window for scenes in which police escorts drove her.

The actress wore a black cuddly jacket over the top to ward off the cold in February for scenes with New York street signs and yellow taxis.

Emma is shooting for the fourth series of The Crown, which was produced by Peter Morgan and is expected to be shown in November.

Princess Diana made a solo trip to New York in 1989 and visited Henry Street Settlement, a halfway house for homeless families in Manhattan’s Lower East Side.

During her visit to the settlement, she previously met homeless mothers and talked to preschool children, apparently with a child’s shoelaces.

On the same trip, she visited famous young AIDS patients in a Harlem hospital.

She is reported to have hugged and petted children suffering from AIDS and asked a doctor about the disease.

Emma said when her casting was announced last year: “I’ve been stuck in the series since the first episode and believing that I’m coming to this incredibly talented family of actors is just surreal.

Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Diana, is driven by a police escort

(Image: ABNM Photography)

“Princess Diana was an icon and her impact on the world remains profound and inspiring.

“Having the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most extraordinary opportunity, and I will try to do it justice!”

Emma Corrin who plays Princess Diana

(Image: ABNM Photography)

The drama about Queen Elizabeth II’s reign covers Elizabeth’s life from her younger years to the 21st century with new actors who are cast every two seasons.

Claire Foy portrayed the queen in the first two seasons and Olivia Colman took over for the third and fourth seasons.

Imelda Staunton will succeed Colman in the fifth and last season.

The fourth season is set during the Premiership by Margaret Thatcher.