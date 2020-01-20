'The Crown' Poses Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

advertisement

At the 2020 SAG Awards, The Crown cast members weren’t afraid to share their opinions Prince Harry and Meghan Markle one step back from their royal duties. When a reporter asked Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should do now, Helena simply replied: “I have no idea.”

Josh who plays Prince Charles in the Netflix series got involved and said, “I think you could probably do anything. They are very talented and can probably do what they want. ‘

Helena who plays Princess Margaret on the crown, agreed with her costar. “Absolutely, I think the world is their oyster,” she said. “It will be very interesting to see what they do, but now they are masters of their own destiny and wish them the best of luck!”

Shutterstock

Since Harry and Meghan made their big decision to withdraw from the royal family, the prince has been smiling from ear to ear. “Harry can’t wait to leave the UK. He already had a farewell party in London with a small group of close friends and says he’s so excited to start over as a” normal person “,” a source recently told Closer Weekly , “He looked tired and was pretty grim, which is understandable given what he’s been through in the past few weeks. He has no regrets about moving and is flying to Canada next week to reunite with Meghan. He has Meghan and [Son] Archie gone mad since they separated. “

That also helps Queen Elizabeth supports the decision of the royal couple. After gathering all of her family members for an emergency meeting, she said she had nothing against Harry and Meghan because they wanted to start their own business.

Frank Augstein / AP / Shutterstock

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” said the 93-year-old monarch in a statement on Saturday, January 18. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family.”

It’s nice to know that there are so many people who support Harry and Meghan!

