The rest are still unwritten. The crown Helena Bonham Carter and Josh O’Connor weighed in Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleWithdrawal from royal duties at the 2020 SAG Awards on Sunday, January 19.

When asked what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should do next after deciding to retire from their family, O’Connor told reporters on the red carpet that the couple “could probably do anything”.

“I am sure that they are very talented and can do anything they want,” said actor Harry’s father. Prince Charles on the Netflix series.

Prince Harry and Megan Markle will attend the UK High Commissioner’s reception in Cape Town, South Africa on September 24, 2019 for youth, community and civil society leaders. Shutterstock

Carter who plays Queen Elizabeth the Second ‘His sister, Princess Margaret, agreed. “Absolutely. I think the world is their oyster,” said the actress. “It will be very interesting to see what you do, but now you are in control of your own destiny and wish you the best of luck.”

Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, first announced their plans on January 8. The 93-year-old queen confirmed that she reached an agreement with the couple on January 18.

“After months of talking and recent discussions, I am delighted that together we have found a constructive and supportive path for my grandson and his family,” said the monarch in a statement. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be loved members of my family. I acknowledge the challenges they have faced through intensive testing over the past two years and support their desire for a more independent life. “

The following evening, the Duke spoke about the situation for the first time at a dinner for the Sentebale charity at The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Sunday, January 19.

“The UK is my home and a place that I love. That will never change. I grew up with so many of you and watched how you greeted Meghan with open arms when you saw how I found the love and happiness I had hoped for all my life, ”he said Quantity. “Diana’s second son was finally stopped. Hooray. I also know that you have got to know me well enough over the years to trust that the woman I have chosen as my wife has the same values ​​as me. And it does. And she is the same woman I fell in love with. We both do everything we can to fly the flag and proudly carry out our duties for this country. “

Harry added that the decision would bring him “great sadness”.

“The decision I made to make my wife and I resign was not a careless one. It’s been so many months of talks after so many years of challenges and I know I didn’t always get it right, but as far as that goes, there really was no other option. I want to make it clear that we are not leaving, ”he said. “And we’re definitely not going to leave you.”

The cast of The Crown is nominated for excellence by an ensemble in a drama series at the 2020 SAGs. Carter and Olivia Coleman (Queen Elizabeth II) can also look forward to an outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series.

