Share what you will say about CliffyB, also known as Cliff Bleszinski, but this news from Gears of war The Creator is another “what could have been” moment that could have been fantastic.

Bleszinski recently announced on Twitter that his company, now defunct Boss Key Productions, was in talks with Fox to develop a new game with Newt in the alien universe. The game would “depend heavily on the Dark Horse comics”.

Unfortunately, the plans for the project failed when Disney bought 21st Century Fox.

Fun fact: Before BKP was closed, we were in talks to make a new game in the aliens franchise with Fox.

Then Disney bought it and it got lost in the shuffle, damn it.

According to Bleszinski, the players would take on the role of an adult news. Ripley would appear as a Cortana-like figure (from gloriole), and instead of another Bishop Android, we would have one named Casey. According to Newts doll’s head, of course.

This project could have been one of the downstream projects.Alien: isolation Games Fox is said to be working on last January. Ultimately, the conversations were obviously not far enough to begin production, and we asked ourselves again when we would get the alien: isolation follow-up.