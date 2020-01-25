The creation of wigs and ceramic treasures roams the world of this villager

advertisement

Shelley Martin has always had a weakness for lines, angles and distances.

This affinity has led her to some very different careers. On the one hand, she is a beautician and wig stylist. On the other hand, she is a potter.

“I bought my first wig salon in 2004 and had done hair for 40 years before,” she says.

Shelley Martin models three different wigs from her inventory. She has been wearing and styling wigs for others for over 40 years.

When she was 18, Shelley was a young Navy woman who lived in Norfolk, Virginia with two young children. Sixteen years ago, she moved to Fort Myers with grown children.

“I should retire,” she laughs. “I didn’t want to go back behind the chair and do hair.”

Then she saw a newspaper ad that said, “Net $ 35,000 a year, work three days a week.” Shelley called the number and was informed that the shop was a wig shop in a busy flea market.

“My husband and I were sitting in front of the store. That was in March. It was fascinating to see, ”she says. “You couldn’t keep the stuff in the store. I said,” This is my business. “

A decade later, Shelley had quadrupled business sales and sold the business.

“I was ready to withdraw,” she says.

Her foray into hair styling began when she was a teenager when her grandmother, who lived on the same street in Miami, asked Shelley to cut her hair.

“I didn’t really know what I was doing and it always turned out to be OK,” she recalls.

A key holder in the form of a village street front is one of Shelley Martin’s pottery specialties.

Then her grandmother told her friends about the granddaughter who had styled her hair.

“I charged $ 2 for a shampoo and a set,” she says.

When they moved to Florida from Baltimore as teenagers, cash was always scarce in their household. Her father held three jobs – sheet metal worker for an airline, tire seller and nights in a drive-in cinema. Her mother worked in two shifts at Southern Bell.

“So, the evening my mother was gone, Dad filled a big old box of popcorn and let us see the movie in the car while he was working,” she says.

Shelley also had a window washing shop, but her mother didn’t allow her to enter other people’s houses.

“She just let me do it outside the houses. I found that very restrictive,” she says. “And it was hard work lugging around on the ladder. So I thought,” What do people need that they don’t like to do? “

It was also a time when many people smoked in their cars. So Shelley found out that washing her car window was her answer. She distributed hand-made flyers and soon had a thriving business in the neighborhood.

In 2013, Shelley and her husband Michael bought their home in Amelia village – and some of the wig styling customers followed her.

Two loaf pans handmade by Shelley Martin. She couldn’t find pans in the shape and size she wanted, so she made it herself.

“I have a customer in Orlando who wants to talk about colors, but you can’t transfer colors over the phone or even on the computer,” she says. “You have to see it personally.”

She has about 75 wigs in different styles and colors in her inventory. All are made of natural plastic. The styling includes their own steaming techniques and, if necessary, very sensible trimming.

“I cut very little. It won’t grow again if I cut too much, ”she laughs.

In her experience, only about a third of people – mostly women – wear wigs because they are sick or have other conditions.

“I have a lot of customers with perfect hair,” says Shelley, who has been wearing wigs for years. “They wear wigs because they want a different style to fit into an outfit or just for fun.”

Shelley started her pottery before she became a beautician.

“I remember mud salads as a child,” she says. “I would take a cake pan from the kitchen and sit outside and mix the leaves and mud.”

When she arrived at The Villages, she found that it took more than her love of mud to be included in a pottery class. She had only completed a few entry-level classes when her father fell ill, and she returned to South Florida to help her mother.

“So I missed most of the hours,” she says.

However, when she returned to The Villages, an instructor from the Rohan Recreation Center took a chance for her.

“I told him what I knew, which wasn’t much, but that I learned quickly,” she says.

Within a year, she had gone from “something pretty primitive” to working with mold. She was so fascinated by pottery that Michael and her friends turned their golf cart garage into an isolated, air-conditioned, cozy pottery studio.

“The instructors told me a lot. But I had to find out for myself, ”she says. “In the beginning there was a lot of fear. When I tried things and they worked, I started trying all sorts of other things. “

Now she has her own methods and techniques for many of her characteristic pottery. Surrounded by large blocks of clay and glazed jars on the shelves, Shelley spends part of her time teaching newcomers to the basics of handling clay – the same training she had to skip. Your lessons are practical.

“I actually have the students making the article because it is much easier to create it step by step to learn it,” she says. “I help them score, use a slip and assemble the item so that it stays and can withstand the burn, the glaze, and the final burn of biscuit.”

Shelley Martin poses in her recording studio. She has turned her golf cart garage into an isolated, air-conditioned studio, where she introduces inexperienced potters to the basics of the craft.

Family challenges are part of everyday business. For example, she said her daughter-in-law recently told her she wanted to make an owl bowl like the one she saw on the social media website Pinterest.

“Obviously she didn’t want to start at the beginning,” was Shelley’s first thought. After several hours of work and lots of practical instructions, the owl bowl appeared.

“I thought she did well for her first try,” Shelley said with a proud smile. “I was very impressed.”

John W. Prince is a writer and villager. More information is available at www.GoMyStory.com. If you know someone with a good story, contact John at John@GoMyStory.com.

