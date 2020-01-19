The crazy end of Dolittle has Robert Downey Jr. fans going crazy on Twitter

advertisement

That’s crazy Dolittle The end confused and spoiled the audience. Movies go to Twitter to discuss what they just saw. And it’s not pretty. The family film is Robert Downey Jr.’s first project outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Avengers: Endgame last year. Unfortunately, even Iron Man can’t help get people to the cinemas to watch this movie. There are SPOILER to the Dolittle So read on at your own risk.

Robert Downey Jr. and a bunch of talking animals sound like a pretty safe thing for families. The Dolittle End is a bit much. After a huge fight scene, RDJ’s character goes to diagnose the sick dragon and see what all the fuss is about. After looking around, he discovers that the dragon is blocked and that things need to be removed from his anus. Then things get even stranger.

The CGI dragon with the clogged anus that you can see at the end of the Dolittle Follower, Robert Downey Jr. put his arm up there to remove things that are causing the constipation. At one point, shoulder deep in the kite, RDJ takes out some bagpipes, among other things. As a huge thank you, the dragon RDJ tears a big fart in the face. Yes, this is the first film the actor has made since Avengers: Endgame, and yes, it’s all very real. Now viewers are using social media to talk about what they saw on the big screen. An audience member had to say this.

“If you ever wanted Robert Downey Jr. to help a constipated dragon by putting his hand in the ass, Dolittle is the $ 175 million film for you. ‘

The kite scene with constipation appears to be just one of the problems viewers are struggling with Dolittle, “From the awful wrong accents to poor camera work, this has been one of RDJ’s worst performances in the recent past and a clear win for money,” says one person on social media. As for the cash-grab aspect, it seems that the film could be the first big box-office bomb of 2020. But when it comes down to it, it’s really the constipated kite scene where people get out. Another viewer had to say this.

RELATED: Rocket Raccoon and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite in BossLogic’s Dolittle Poster Dolittle Does he literally pull bagpipes out of a dragon’s stuffed asshole? Then a polar bear uttered by John Cena exclaims: “Teamwork makes dreams come true!”

Dolittle The production cost $ 175 million and has made a small portion of it to date in cinemas. The film is estimated at just over $ 50 million at the end of the holiday weekend. It doesn’t look too good for Robert Downey Jr.’s first role outside of Tony Stark, but more people may be curious to see it now because of the poor, good prospects. Visit Universal Pictures’ official website for ticketing information and some reactions from viewers.

This is a spoiler, but I have to share what I just saw because I feel like I’m going crazy.

The climax of Dolittle If he literally pulls bagpipes out of a dragon’s stuffed asshole, a polar bear uttered by John Cena exclaims: “Teamwork makes dreams come true!”

– Ryan George (@theryangeorge) January 17, 2020

In this scene from the movie #dolittle, Dolittle gets a bagpipe out of a dragon’s asshole pic.twitter.com/3cSRWXdf3L

– JT 🔜 ANE (@youcrazyforthis) January 18, 2020

Things that actually happen in DOLITTLE

• The dolittle falls on a squirrel

• Dolittle’s animal friends anesthetize him while he seriously yells at them to stop

• Dolittle sticks a shoulder deep into a dragon’s asshole and pulls out human remains

Kids stuff!

– Luke Hicks (@lou_kicks) January 14, 2020

If you always wanted Robert Downey Jr. to help a constipated dragon by putting his hand in the ass, Dolittle is the $ 175 million film for you.

– Mathew Buck (@FB_BMB), January 14, 2020

#Dolittle– From the awful wrong accents to poor camera work, this has been one of RDJ’s worst performances in the recent past and a clear win.

PS: There is a scene where RDJ fishes for a dragon’s ass

2.10

-Ryan pic.twitter.com/dvHLJ4hJOu

– Below average criticism (@BACritics) January 17, 2020

There is an actual scene in which they encounter a kite and do an emergency operation by getting their asses up and removing bagpipes. That’s all.

– April Dawn (@ April13Dawn) January 17, 2020

Spoiler for the doctor Dolittle

I haven’t seen it, but apparently the film ends with Robert Downy Jr. putting his hand on a kite * Ahem *. And uh …

What timeline are we in? This is not even the strangest thing that can happen this week, just … P A R D O N? pic.twitter.com/Ee2OAxXke8

– audCaudle🦇 (@Caudlewag) January 15, 2020

Watched Dr. Dolittle and we’ll see RDJ pull things out of a kite, that’s it, that’s my criticism

– Tweaky little Munchkin (@loft_troll_) January 18, 2020

