The Craft Witches get their own Funko Pop! characters

advertisement

Funko has revealed that they perpetuate characters from The craft in the form of pop! numbers. At the London Toy Fair, the company presented the lineup toy from the classic fantasy film that will hit the shelves in the near future. Nancy (Fairuza Balk), Sarah (Robin Tunney), Bonnie (Neve Campbell) and Rochelle (Rachel True) will all get pop! numbers.

The London Toy Fair 2020 unveils: The craft! # FunkoLTF # Funko # ToyFair # TheCraftpic.twitter.com / TKza9TywDR

advertisement

– Funko (@OriginalFunko) January 20, 2020

The toy company revealed a first look at the toys and they look very exactly what the fans will remember from the movie, just in funko form. The figures are adorned in their uniforms, with a little distinctive flare for everyone. It is not known when the toy will hit the shelves. Funko says for the time being that they will come “soon” and will arrive sometime in 2020.

This is just one of the many revelations Funko made at the London Toy Fair. Some of the other characters the company introduced were Pop! Characters from the 90s TV show Dinosaurs and a bunch of Batman villains who will get the Funko Pop! Treatment, including the bad guys from Batman Returns, Batman Forever and Batman & Robin, among many others. We also looked at the new He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Funko Pops.

The craft The film revolves around Sarah (Robin Tunney) who, after moving to a high school in Los Angeles, realizes that her telekinetic talent appeals to a group of three would-be witches. The trio happens to be looking for a fourth member for their rituals. Bonnie (Neve Campbell), Rochelle (Rachel True) and Nancy (Fairuza Balk) come from difficult backgrounds, similar to Sarah. Combined with their developmental powers, this results in a dangerous combination with serious consequences. A little saying leads to a classmate losing her hair and the girls going crazy with power.

RELATED: Band Aid Director Zoe Lister-Jones gets the craft remake

Andrew Fleming directed the original, which was a modest success at the box office at the time and raised $ 55 million. In the years since its publication, it has become an esteemed classic of the 90s. Blumhouse Productions is currently working on a remake of The craftdirected by Zoe Lister-Jones. The cast for the remake includes Michelle Mongahan, David Duchovny, Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine and Julian Gray.

Funko was founded in 1998 and, after its humble beginnings after the big change in 2005, enjoyed increasing popularity. Since then, they have focused on licensing toys from all areas of pop culture, from highly recognizable to deep dark. Warner Bros. is currently developing an animated feature based on toys with Mark Dindal (The Emperor’s New Groove, Chicken Little). The craft Pop! Numbers cannot be pre-ordered yet. However, interested parties can visit the Funko website and add a wish list. Check out the numbers on Funko’s official Twitter account.

Topics: the craft, funko, toys

Author of various things on the Internet (mainly about films) since 2013. Popcorn lovers. Enthusiastic follower of James Bond, Marvel and Star Wars. Has a fat cat named Buster and is still buying CDs. I have my reasons.



advertisement