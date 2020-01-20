The court upholds the Palestinian family's eviction because their country was once owned by Jews - Israel news

advertisement

A Jewish settler organization won a lawsuit on Sunday against a Palestinian family who tried to evict in East Jerusalem because the building was built on land that previously belonged to Jews. The ruling could set a precedent for the displacement of another 700 Palestinians living in the Baten al-Hawa enclave in Silwan.

Baten al-Hawa enclave was once owned by a Jewish property foundation (Hekdesh) that housed Yemeni Jews who arrived in Jerusalem in the late 19th century. In 1938, the British authorities ordered residents to leave the neighborhood as the Arab revolt would jeopardize the British mandate. Their homes were destroyed, and years later Palestinian families bought the land and built Baten al-Hawa.

In 2001, the Jerusalem District Court accepted Ateret Cohanim’s application to act as the country’s trustee because it was Jewish property. Under Israeli law, Jewish heirs can reclaim property left in East Jerusalem, but Palestinian owners cannot reclaim their property in West Jerusalem.

In 2002, the state transferred the land to the Jewish guardians without informing the Palestinian residents. Ateret Cohanim became the rightful owner of the property, which was inhabited by hundreds of Palestinians, and soon began a legal battle over the displacement of residents.

On Sunday, a judge in Jerusalem accepted the arguments of the Jewish trustees and ordered the evacuation of the Rajbi family, who have lived there for at least 1975.

Nasser Rajbi, the head of the family, lives in the building with his children and grandchildren, a total of 22 people. One of his daughters is severely disabled, his 25-year-old son suffered a heart attack two and a half months ago and has been in a coma since then.

“I’m in the hospital every day and don’t think about it at all,” said Rajbu on Sunday after the verdict. “My father bought this house and I was born in this house. We didn’t take it from anyone. We have never heard of the Yemenis until they sue us. I don’t leave the house, where would I go? We’ll die before they get us out. ”

The judge rejected the Palestinians’ arguments, but said: “It would be up to the state to find a solution, if appropriate, for those displaced from their homes.” In an extraordinary step, the judge decided not to charge the Palestinians court costs or compensation. The eviction was ordered for July 1, but the family is expected to appeal the verdict to the district court. Decisions in other cases involving Rajbi’s neighbors are expected in the coming months.

Last year, Supreme Court Justice Daphne Barak-Erez fundamentally rejected an appeal. While Barak-Erez accepted some of the complaints against the state’s behavior in the case – such as the fact that the land was handed over to Ateret Cohanim without informing the Palestinian residents – she decided that the matter did not require the Supreme Court to intervene , in this way the evacuation process can continue.

Last week there were reports that the Registrar of Nonprofit Associations Ateret Cohanim had informed that there was a risk of dissolution due to lack of transparency. The registrar said the case had been forwarded to his enforcement unit because the group had not provided annual accounts and minutes of meetings. The association, one of the best-known settler organizations in East Jerusalem, rejected the claims.

