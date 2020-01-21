The Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a man who stabbed the mother

advertisement

SAN DIEGO – A state appeals court confirmed on Tuesday the conviction of a man who stabbed his mother to death in the house in Clairemont they reported.

Joseph Robert Burks was sentenced to death for first degree murder on July 24, 2017 by Angela Burks, a long-time science teacher at Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista.

advertisement

The 58-year-old victim was stabbed in the head, neck and throat more than 20 times, and there was evidence that a stun gun was also used on her at the trial.

Burks, who was 30 years old at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 26 years in prison.

In his appeal, Burks’ attorneys argued that due to a change in state law that came into force last year, he should be considered for possible inclusion in a mental health distraction program.

If it is determined that a person has a mental disorder that plays a significant role in the crime, the suspect may be referred to a psychiatric treatment program for a maximum of two years, after which his criminal charges should be dismissed. You have the program successfully completed, the lawyers argued.

Although the law, which originally came into force, would apply to burks, it was amended in late 2018 to exclude those convicted of murder and other violent crimes.

Burks requested that the trial court consider a distraction under the previous version of the law, but a three-judge panel of the California District Fourth Court of Appeals ruled that Burks was not authorized to return his case to the lower court.

Prosecutors said the defendant called 911 at 7:15 p.m. and told dispatchers that he stabbed his mother and that she needed medical attention.

When the police arrived, they found the victim on their back and stopped responding in the 4300 block on Mount Putnam Avenue. The victim – who had lost a lot of blood – was taken to a trauma center, where she was declared dead.

Deputy District Attorney Makenzie Harvey said the defendant saw how his mother died, then cleaned up and made up a story in which she attacked him and he needed to defend himself.

32.818638

-117.193784

,

advertisement