Country music has some great love songs in its repertoire, but even more romantic than tracks like “Through the Years”, “You’re Still the One” or “Forever and Ever, Amen” are the real love stories of country stars.

It is true that not every relationship ends happily, but these marriages of some popular country stars pull our hearts and bring smiles to our faces. They show hope for marriage vows and a real commitment “until death separates us”.

Alan Jackson and his wife Denise, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Keifer and Shawna Thompson from Thompson Square, Sara Evans and Jay Barker and so many other country pairs carry the Torch of Eternal Love. Other country singers show that love can be found after a few tries, like Brantley Gilbert, who finally found true love, and Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, who were both married before they found each other.

Click the button or scroll through the photo gallery below to read some of the best love stories in country music. And let us know in the comment section if there is a couple you think we should add!

Click here to read the first country love story. [TagsToTranslate] Celebrity Love Stories