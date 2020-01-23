The Council wants to use the powers to buy the B&Q website and turn it into a leisure center

advertisement

The Trafford Council will use the purchase rights necessary to secure land in Stretford for development.

The former B&Q location on Great Stone Road next to the Lancashire County Cricket Club has been empty since 2016 and is currently owned by Accrue Capital, a real estate investment and development company.

However, the local council wants to secure the land so that it can use it as part of its Civic Quarter master plan for a new leisure center, parking, and other “higher value uses.”

If agreed at a cabinet meeting on January 27, the mandatory order will only be used if “all reasonable steps” have been taken to reach an agreement with the website owners beforehand.

Accrue Capital had submitted plans for a £ 43m apartment building for 433 apartments on the site, but was refused the Council’s building permit in March 2019.

At the time, complaints were being received against proposals from the Lancashire Cricket Club and nearby residents. citing the high density of housing and the proposed level of development on the site as problems.

It is assumed that the municipal council has not been able to reach an agreement on the location with Accrue Capital.

The council documents state: “There is currently no indication on the part of the landowner that he is making feasible proposals for the renovation of the property in accordance with the planning.”

The Trafford Council’s Civic Quarter Master Plan for Stretford is expected to be implemented in 2021 after consultation and planning approval.

A Trafford Council spokesman said: “Successful restoration of Stretford / Old Trafford has long been a priority for the Council.

“The report to our executive on January 27 contains important measures to achieve this goal.

“The former location of B & Q is the most important location in the Civic Quarter and has been vacant for several years after the restructuring agreement of B & Q in early 2016. Accrue Capital was denied planning permission for a program in March 2019. Council decision to deny planning permission.

“The local council has been working with the landowners since April 2019 and has started negotiations with its joint venture partner [development company Bruntwood Works] to attempt the takeover by agreement.

“In previous negotiations, no agreement could be reached with the property owner on an acquisition. Accordingly, the current report asks for approval to initiate the first phases of the mandatory purchase process.

“The acquisition of the site will make it easier to carry out development work that promotes the economic, social and environmental well-being of the region.”

The spokesman added that if the report is approved on Monday, negotiations will continue with “all reasonable steps taken to acquire the former B&Q site through negotiations and a voluntary agreement.”

They said, “In the meantime, we will initiate a mandatory purchase process, but with the report clarifying, significant further steps are required before a final decision is made.”

