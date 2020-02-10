A new report by the Government Accountability Office found that the Cost Accounting Standards Board has taken the first steps to meet the legal requirements contained in the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2017. Some contractors have complained about the burden of a separate body. In addition to the recognized industry standard system, the cost accounting system can prevent some companies from competing for federal contracts.

Industry and others have raised concerns that Cost Accounting Standards [CAS] impose compliance burdens on companies that have not previously done business with the Department of Defense and may prevent them from doing business with the federal government. In 2017, the GAO reported that a number of companies, due to contractual terms that would be costly to implement, decided not to develop products for the Department of Defense and set up a government-driven costing system that had to meet the one-time cost accounting standards.

Congress instructed the Cost Accounting Standards Board in the 2017 legislation to look for ways in which federal standards could become more similar to GAAP industry standards. The GAO report found that the Cost Accounting Standards Board generally meets recent legal requirements and is beginning to assess the extent to which CAS can be reconciled with a set of 12 US GAAP commercial accounting principles.

The Cost Accounting Standards Board has five members representing government and industry, and 19 standards between 1972 and 1980. After that, the board met only temporarily until 2016. At that time, Congress included a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act to require the Board to meet quarterly, review CAS-related disputes, CAS where practical, comply with GAAP, and report annually to Congress on its efforts ,

Since the law entered into force, the GAO has determined that the board has met regularly, has been informed of disputes related to CAS, and is preparing its first report to Congress. The Board has also taken first steps to assess the extent to which CAS is compatible with GAAP. The Board summarized its approach in a staff discussion paper that it released for public comment last March. In the report, the Board outlined a set of five guiding principles to assess whether proposed changes to the CAS are necessary and whether these changes would reduce the burden on contractors while protecting the interests of the government, and included a preliminary comparison of two of the seven standards that were found to overlap the most with GAAP.

In some comments that came in response to industry group discussion paper, it was recommended that all 19 cost accounting standards be deleted unless it turns out to be absolutely necessary. Board members told GAO that they were considering all options to refine CAS, but found that GAAP and CAS focus on two separate goals – GAAP for financial performance and CAS for dividing costs between individual government contracts. The Board and other government officials believed that eliminating the CAS requirement to rely solely on GAAP would limit the government’s ability to protect its interests.